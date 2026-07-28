Wisconsin AM News Summary

Severe storms cause widespread damage in Fox Valley (APPLETON)

NOTE: THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Severe weather moved through the Fox Valley over the noon hour Monday, leaving behind significant damage. A severe thunderstorm, which was then upgraded to a tornado-warned storm by the National Weather Service impacted areas of Appleton, Menasha and Neenah. As of Monday afternoon officials in all three communities are asking residents to avoid traveling in the affected areas unless absolutely necessary. In the City of Appleton all departments have been fully mobilized in response to the storm.

Crews are prioritizing emergency calls and working to restore access to roads wherever possible. Images and video posted to social media showed damage to residences and businesses. There were widespread power outages as a result of downed trees and power lines, Appleton Mayor Mayor Jake Woodford said there were also reports of injuries.

Dems debate tonight in primary race for Wisconsin governor (MILWAUKEE)

Tonight is the first and only debate in the run up to the August 11 primary election for Wisconsin governor. The five Democratic candidates will participate in a live one-hour prime-time debate tonight at 7:00 p.m. hosted by WISN 12 from Marquette University. The debate is two weeks out from the primary as early in-person voting begins. This will be voters only opportunity to see former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Representative Francesca Hong and state Senator Kelda Roys debate before a primary winner advances to face Congressman Tom Tiffany in November. The debate will be conducted without an in-person audience. It will be broadcast on WISN partner stations in Green Bay, Madison, Wausau, Eau Claire and La Crosse as well as streaming at WISN.COM.

Make sure you have right ID for primary election (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters are being urged to check their ID before next month’s primary election. The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging residents to check now that they have a valid photo ID for the August 11th primary election. Officials say a Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID are the most common forms of identification used at polling places. The DMV notes a federally compliant REAL ID is not required to vote, and some military and student IDs may also qualify. Voters who need an ID can get one free of charge for voting purposes through the DMV. More information is available at the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Wisconsin DMV websites.

Wisconsin Warns of Back-to-School Shopping Scams (UNDATED)

Wisconsin consumer protection officials are warning families to watch for back-to-school shopping scams online. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says scammers often use social media ads, emails and text messages to lure shoppers with steep discounts that never materialize. Officials advise consumers to verify website addresses before entering personal or payment information and to be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. They also recommend using credit cards for online purchases because they offer added fraud protections if products never arrive or aren’t as advertised.

Record breaking year for EAA AirVenture 2026 (OSHKOSH)

EAA AirVenture 2026 logs another record setting turnout. While the final attendance numbers have yet to be released, EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton says initial signs point to another record year. Already looking to Air Venture 2027, Pelton says plans call for celebrating Kids Venture’s new home on the Air Venture grounds, catering to young aspiring aviators and the 100th anniversary of Charles Lindberg’s solo transatlantic flight from New York to Paris.

Tornado leaves extensive damage in northeast Wisconsin (MENASHA)

A tornado touchdown causes extensive damage in Menasha. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down in Menasha around noon. Videos posted to social media show trees toppled, power poles knocked over and several homes and structures damaged. The Menasha Police Department, along with the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Department and Department of Public Works, is responding to impacted areas and police are asking residents to stay away from affected areas unless absolutely necessary, also urging people to avoid downed power lines and treat all utility lines as energized.

Final Concert on the Square cancelled (MADISON)

Another Madison event cancellation in the wake of last week’s fatal police shooting. Wednesday night’s final Concert on the Square of the season hosted by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is cancelled. The concert was shut down last week as protesters converged on the Capitol Square following the death of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz by a police officer. Other public events have been cancelled including last weekend’s planned Atwood Music Festival and the grand opening of the Madison Public Market. The Dane County Farmers’ Market shortened its hours as well but stayed open to help serve SNAP customers. The Ruiz shooting is under investigation by the Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation.