Wisconsin AM News Summary

NWS upgrades tornado to EF 3 (MENASHA)

The strength of the tornado that hit the Fox Valley Monday is upgraded. The National Weather Service says it was an EF 3 tornado that hit Menasha with winds as high as 140 miles per hour. The tornado initially touched down in Appleton around noon, producing EF 2 category winds. But it gained strength before entering Menasha. From there it headed south, dissipating over Lake Winnebago.

Videos show blocks and blocks of destroyed homes and businesses. A viral pic shows a pier with a tree line in the distance before the tornado. The after photo shows the line of trees wiped away exposing damaged homes.

Wisconsin doctor criticizes Tiffany-backed prescription drug policies (UNDATED)

A Milwaukee emergency room doctor is criticizing healthcare policies supported by Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany. Dr. Chris Ford of Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s says making generic medications more expensive could force patients to choose between paying for prescriptions and other household expenses, leading to more serious health problems and additional ER visits. Tiffany’s campaign says the measures would reduce U.S. dependence on China for drugs and medical devices while improving supply chain safety. Ford spoke Tuesday at a Wisconsin Democratic Party news conference.

State Patrol accepting applications for next class (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin State Patrol is recruiting experienced law enforcement officers. Applications are being accepted through August 30th for the State Patrol’s 74th recruit class. Officers with at least a year of recent law enforcement experience can complete an accelerated 18-week academy program before becoming troopers. Recruits have opportunities to work in specialized units including K-9, crash reconstruction, aviation and drug interdiction. Training begins January 25th, with graduation scheduled for April 30th of next year. More information is available through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

New Marquette Law School poll to assess shakeup in Democratic governor primary (MILWAUKEE)

We get a fresh look at what Democratic voters are thinking ahead of the Governor’s primary. A new Marquette Law School Poll is set to release today (Wednesday). Poll director Charles Franklin told WISN’s UPFRONT the shakeup earlier this month when current Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez dropped out of the race and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley re-entered necessitated another look. Madison representative Francesa Hong lead in that poll, with former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes in second, but most respondents were still undecided. In person early voting is now underway for the August 11 election.

Wisconsin Eye to get legislative funding to continue coverage (MADISON)

Funding from the Legislature means Wisconsin Eye will remain in operation for the remainder of the year. A legislative committee on Tuesday released 50-thousand dollars in monthly support for the independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit public affairs network often described as Wisconsin’s version of C-SPAN. WisEye said in a statement that the funding is sufficient for the network to maintain operations through December, including Campaign 2026 coverage and streaming of this summer’s Legislative Joint Study Committees on current and emerging issues. WisEye covers public events, legislative committee hearings and floor sessions in the Capitol. A GoFundMe effort has raised just 117-thousand dollars of its 250-thousand dollar goal.

Bond set at $1 million for Portage County murder suspect (STEVENS POINT)

Charges are filed in a woman’s death in Central Wisconsin. 60-year-old Lyndon Hood of Stevens Point is being held on a million dollars bond, charged in Portage County Court with 1st degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 57-year-old Jeanette Pientka. The victim was found dead July 21 in her rural home. Investigators said she had been stabbed. Her sister Sara Pientka is charged with two misdemeanors including resisting or obstructing an officer as a party to a crime. Hood has yet to enter a plea with further court action on hold while a public defender is assigned to his case. Sara Pientka is free on a split cash and signature bond, as long as she posts one thousand dollars by late August.

Vigil continues at site of police shooting (MADISON)

Demonstrators continue to hold vigil for a 38-year-old Madison man shot and killed by police. Wednesday marks one week since the shooting occured at the intersection on Madison’s Near East Side which was a busy, high-traffic mixed-use corridor and transit route before the demonstrations. Late last week, city officials announced that 2 block area would be closed until further notice. The alderman in the district says he has received dozens of complaints about ongoing disruptions. But he says while frustrated they remain supportive of the broader issue. City leaders have issued a statement, saying they’re trying to find a way forward to balance the needs of those gathering at the site and the needs of local businesses and residents.