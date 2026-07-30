Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bodycam video of Romo OWI arrest released (MILWAUKEE)

Fox 6 Milwaukee has obtained bodycam footage of Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s OWI arrest by a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy. During the stop at about 5:30 PM last Thursday, the Burlington native is heard telling the deputy he’d had “zero” drinks. Romo was cuffed because of heavy traffic taken to the station for a field sobriety test which he failed.

The 46-year-old CBS as an NFL game analyst was booked and then released for a first offense OWI and refusal to take a breathalyzer. Romo has a September court date, but state law does not require that he show up. Fox 6 reports that at no point in the body cam footage does Romo mention his former or current celebrity status.

Cyclospora Outbreaks Present Unique Challenges for Investigators (UNDATED)

Foodborne illness investigators say tracing an outbreak is often a lengthy process involving detailed interviews with patients and extensive supply-chain tracking. University of Minnesota professor Dr. Craig Hedberg says the current Cyclospora outbreak is especially difficult to investigate because the parasite can’t be analyzed as easily as bacteria like salmonella. And experts warn that staffing shortages and funding cuts at public health agencies could slow future outbreak detection and response efforts.

More than $2 billion has gone to local governments and property owners in 2026 (UNDATED)

More than $2 billion has gone to local governments and property owners this year. Democratic Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Revenue say Wisconsin has distributed about $2.2 billion in shared revenue and property tax credit payments in 2026. The state says the funding includes more than $584 million for local governments and over $1.7 billion in property tax relief. Officials say the money helps communities pay for services like police, fire protection, EMS, road repairs and libraries. The increase follows a bipartisan shared revenue agreement signed by Evers in 2023 that tied future local government funding growth to state sales tax collections.

Lead veterinarian at Ridglan Farms permanently banned from practicing (BLUE MOUNDS)

The lead veterinarian at a Dane County beagle breeding facility will never again be allowed to practice in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board votes to permanently revoke Richard Van Domelen’s license for engaging in “unprofessional conduct.” The board cites numerous occasions where Von Domelen delegated surgeries on the beagles at Ridglan Farms to persons without veterinarian licenses or training. That includes eye surgeries, vocal cord removals and dental extractions. Many surgeries at the facility were also performed without anesthesia. Ridglan Farms was the site of protests and arrests earlier this year, and some protesters have been charged. Hundreds of dogs were removed and adopted, and the facility is scheduled to permanently close by the end of August.

Recovery efforts underway in areas struck by Monday’s tornado (MENASHA)

Recovery from Monday’s tornado continues in Winnebago and Outagamie counties. A boil water notice remains in effect for people in Fox Crossing east of the Fox River, as well as residents in Menasha, Appleton and Harrison served by Fox Crossing Utilities. Menasha Utilities crews continue working to restore power, assisted by 16 other agencies. The public is asked to stay away from those operations so crews can work as quickly as possible. Anyone who wants to donate to help victims can do so through United Way Fox Cities.