Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democrats hope to flip a Wisconsin US House seat. (LA CROSSE)

UW La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky (chair-GOW-ski) notes the 3rd District seat currently held by Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden is competitive. Competitive U.S. House elections are something of a rarity in the state of Wisconsin. Van Orden will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Rebecca Cooke and Emily Berge (BURG-ee). Chergowski says the campaigns of Congressman Van Orden and Rebecca Cook are very well funded. Berge has trailed significantly in the fundraising battle between her and Cook for the Democratic Party primary. Berge is a licensed therapist who served 8 years on the Eau Claire City Council. Cooke is a small business owner, nonprofit founder and waitress who has run for the 3rd CD seat twice before and is endorsed by national Democrats. Van Orden has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who appeared with him during a June rally in Chippewa Falls.

UPFRONT: Dem governor primary down to Hong, Crowley says analyst (MADISON)

A Democratic political analyst says the Democratic primary for governor is now a two-person race. Joe Zepecki tells WISN’s UPFRONT it’s between Madison representative Francesca Hong and Milwaukee County executive David Crowley. “This is now a clear choice between people who want it to be Crowley and people who I would argue and describe as people who want us to do things very differently as a party and a state.” Many absentee votes have already been cast for Mandela Barnes and Sara Rodriguez, but the former and current lieutenant governors have both dropped out. A court ruling last week makes it unlikely that Democratic voters will be able to change their votes before next Tuesday’s primary. State Senator Kelda Roys and former Tony Evers cabinet member Joel Brennan remain in the race.

Kimberly-Clark pledges $10 million for Fox Valley disaster relief (DALLAS)

Paper manufacturer Kimberly-Clark is pledging millions of dollars in long term aid for the Fox Valley. The company got its start in Neenah in 1872, and CEO Mike Hsu says the area devastated by a tornado one week ago is still its hometown. Kimberly-Clark is pledging 10 million dollars in relief funding over the next three years, and will work with local non-profits and municipalities to ensure long term recovery. Hsu says he wants the Fox Valley to “emerge stronger than ever.”

New study shows Midwest, Wisconsin hit hard by tariffs (UNDATED)

A new study says Midwest states are bearing the brunt of President Trump’s tariffs and trade war policies. Researchers with the Midwest Economic Policy Institute found the region’s large manufacturing and agriculture sectors make it especially vulnerable to higher import costs. Co-author Frank Manzo says the average Midwest household is paying more than $2,000 extra because of the tariffs. In Wisconsin, the study estimates household costs have risen $1,500, manufacturing has lost about 6,000 jobs, and the state’s economy has contracted by roughly $2 billion.

Be on the lookout for “storm chasers” after severe weather (UNDATED)

State officials are warning Wisconsin storm victims to be careful when hiring contractors for repairs. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wants residents affected by last weekend’s tornado and hailstorms to watch out for so-called “storm chasers” offering repair work door-to-door. Officials recommend hiring established local contractors, getting written contracts, and avoiding large upfront payments. Consumers are also encouraged to document damage, contact their insurance company right away, and keep records of all repairs and expenses. The state says both homeowners and vehicle owners should research repair businesses and know their consumer rights before authorizing any work.

$30 million going towards rural road repairs (UNDATED)

$30 million is headed to rural bridge and road projects across Wisconsin. More than 100 Wisconsin communities are sharing the funds to repair aging culverts and small bridges on local roads. Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation say 101 projects were selected through the new Local Small Structures Improvement Program. The funding is aimed at improving rural infrastructure and helping move agricultural and forestry products more efficiently. State officials say the projects build on the Agricultural Roads Improvement Program, which has now funded 221 road improvement projects in 64 Wisconsin counties.