Wisconsin AM News Summary

A federal judge rules a Wisconsin lawsuit against online “prediction markets” may proceed. (GREEN BAY)

A federal judge rules a Wisconsin lawsuit against online “prediction markets” may proceed. Last week Federal Judge William Griesbach ruled against the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission which had sought to block the lawsuit against Kalshi and other companies. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the companies offer sports betting to Wisconsinites, which is illegal. The C F T C attempted to block the lawsuit, saying the companies offer “commodity swaps” and thus are under federal jurisdiction. Greisbach disagreed and said the C T F C had not adequately explained how betting on the outcome of a sporting event could be classified as a commodity.

Couple accused of leaving infant unattended in boat set for plea deal (JANESVILLE)

A Johnson Creek couple accused of leaving their infant unattended in a boat at a Rock County bar in June appear poised to take a plea deal. According to the criminal complaint, bystanders found a four-month-old baby in a car seat alone in a boat at Lakeview Bar in Milton. Minutes after the baby was brought inside the bar, 27-year-olds Callie and Maxwell Reid came inside looking for the child. Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw the child was alone in the hot sun, without a life jacket for at least 30 minutes while his parents did shots of Jameson. According to online court records, a plea and sentencing is set for Maxwell Reid on August 13th. Although Callie Reid is only scheduled for a calendar call on August 13th, online court records indicate a plea questionnaire and deferred prosecution agreement have been filed in her case.

Evers grants another round of pardons (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers grants more pardons. Evers has granted more official pardons than any other governor in Wisconsin history. The 210 he granted late last week brings the total number to 2,237 since the Democrat took office in 2019 . Under Wisconsin law, a pardon restores rights lost after a felony conviction, including the ability to serve on a jury, hold public office, and obtain certain professional licenses. However, a pardon does not erase a criminal record. To qualify, applicants must have completed their sentence at least five years ago, have no pending charges, and cannot be on the state’s sex offender registry.

Wisconsin may delay wolf depredation payments (UNDATED)

Wisconsin may soon delay payments for losses caused by wolves. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board has approved work on an emergency rule that would delay livestock and hunting dog wolf depredation payments because funding could run short by next summer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, claims from farmers and hunters would be held until the end of the fiscal year, with the goal of paying them in full. Officials cite rising costs and a long-running deficit in the agency’s Fish and Wildlife Account. The board is expected to consider the final rule later this month.