Wisconsin AM News Summary

Protest encampment removed (MADISON)

A protest encampment in Madison is taken down after nearly two weeks. First, authorities gave protesters a verbal warning, and then bulldozers, forklifts and garbage trucks moved in. They were accompanied by Madison and UW police and the Wisconsin State Patrol, which began the tear down just before 5 AM Tuesday. It was completed by 9 AM when the intersection on Madison’s near East Side re-opened to traffic. Madison police say seven people were taken into custody while 10 people were cited and released. One protester suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The family of Corey Ruiz, the 38-year-old man shot and killed by a Madison officer, has been working with city leaders on a permanent memorial. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has scheduled an 11:00 Wednesday press conference.

Dodge County sheriff wants stab resistant vests for jail staff (JUNEAU)

A Wisconsin sheriff wants extra protection for his jail staff. Sheriff Dale Schmidt tells WBEV radio that recent violence involving improvised weapons known as ‘shanks’ has reinforced the need for stab resistant vests for officers at the Dodge County Detention Facility in Juneau. Schmidt says there have been a couple of attempted homicides against correctional staff in the last couple of years, and a recent charge of attempted homicide against a correctional officer by an inmate in the jail. The sheriff’s office is seeking donations to purchase stab resistant vests, at a cost of about $650 each. Schmidt says outfitting the jail’s approximately 70 correctional officers is one of the department’s top fundraising priorities, and all donations will be dedicated to purchasing protective equipment

Teens charged in fatal northern Wisconsin shooting (SAWYER COUNTY)

Two teens are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a third youth in northern Wisconsin. Sawyer County Jail records have 19-year-old Xzavier Barreras and 18-year-old Brennan Boswell remaining in custody, with online court records showing bail for each set at one million dollars. Both face multiple charges including felony murder in the June 27th death of a 16-year-old. According to a criminal complaint, a group traveled from Black River Falls to Sawyer County to sell a handgun. The complaint states the driver heard gunfire and saw Barreras shooting at the victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Boswell was shot in the shoulder and treated at an area hospital. He has a scheduled preliminary hearing on Thursday, while Barreras is scheduled for arraignment on August 25th.

Two sisters, father identified as those found dead in Winneconne home last week (WINNECONNE)

Two of the victims found dead inside a Winneconne home last week were sisters. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said three people were found dead inside a Winneconne home Friday night. They’re being identified as 11-year-old Lenora Manke, 16-year-old Jaelyn Manke, and their father, 57-year-old Jeffrey Manke. Online court records show earlier on Friday, a divorce hearing was held between Lindsey Lewandowski and Jeffrey Manke. In a Facebook post from Lindsay, the girls’ mother, says “CPS reports were made, cops were called, I was legally forced to send them when they felt unsafe.” The investigation into these deaths remains ongoing.

Menasha declares local state of disaster to speed up recovery efforts (MENASHA)

The Menasha Common Council has approved a local state of disaster after last week’s tornado. District 1 Alder Chris Rand says everyone is trying to piece their lives back together and the city needs to be ready to help. “The resolutions in front of us are part of how the city gets back up.” The decision will allow the mayor and city staff to make decisions of up to $615,000, covering costs like workers’ overtime pay, repairs and fuel without getting council approval to keep the recovery efforts timely.

Thieves remove all Flock Safety cameras in Minnesota city (WINONA, MN)

Police in Winona Minnesota investigate after all of the city’s Flock Safety cameras are cut down in one night. The eight cameras were all cut down by the poles and removed some time on Saturday. Police only noticed when they realized they had not gotten a single alert from the Flock system all day. Two more cameras mounted on the Mississippi River bridge in neighboring Buffalo County Wisconsin were also removed. No suspects have been identified. The camera systems in total cost about 24-thousand dollars.

Make sure you have right ID to vote next week (UNDATED)

Make sure you have the right ID to vote next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds residents who don’t already have an approved photo ID for voting to start the process of getting one now. Wisconsin does not issue a separate voter ID, and a REAL ID is not required to vote. Residents can check accepted forms of identification through the Wisconsin Elections Commission website. Those needing a Wisconsin ID can begin online at wisconsindmv.gov, gather required documents, and apply at a DMV service center. If a permanent ID isn’t ready before Election Day, eligible voters can obtain a free receipt valid for voting.

Healthcare workers urging lawmakers to create BadgerCare public option (UNDATED)

Wisconsin doctors are urging state lawmakers to create a BadgerCare public option as healthcare costs continue to rise. Supporters say the proposal would expand affordable coverage for families and small businesses. Family physician Doctor Kristen Dall-Winther says patients who lose health insurance often delay care until medical problems become more serious and expensive. Healthcare workers also note Wisconsin is one of just ten states that has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Evers sends letter to Trump administration over changes to SNAP program (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers opposes proposed changes to the SNAP food assistance program. In a letter to the Trump administration the Democratic governor asks it to rescind a new SNAP rule set to take effect this fall. Evers says the change could make it harder for some grocery and convenience stores to accept Wisconsin FoodShare benefits, particularly in rural areas and limit access to food for low-income families and seniors, while also hurting small retailers that rely on SNAP purchases. According to a Trump administration analysis, some 5,000 stores nationwide could be affected.