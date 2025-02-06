Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers to include $80 million in ag sector funding in his budget (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers unveils his budget plans to support Wisconsin agriculture. The Democratic governor plans to propose $80 million in funding for state farmers, producers and processors as part of his state budget he’ll unveil later this month. That includes $30 million in state funding for an effort Evers created in 2021 using federal COVID-19 funding to help local food banks. Evers included a similar provision in his previous budget, but Republican lawmakers removed it. Some other initiatives include $15 million to relaunch a program created in 2009 to purchase easements that barred land from being developed for any purpose other than agricultural use. Evers said farmers, producers and processors have been the backbone of Wisconsin for generations.

Kaul joins other AGs calling for protection for gender-affirming care access (MADISON)

Kaul and the other AGs say the Trump Administration’s Executive Order effectively banning gender-affirming care for people under 19 is “wrong on the science and the law.” The coalition says health care decisions should be made by patients, families, and doctors, not by a politician trying to use his power to restrict freedoms. The statement comes less than a week after a group of attorney generals that included Kaul were able secure a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from issuing a freeze on federal funding.

Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus introduces Black History Month resolution (MADISON)

Similar efforts in recent years have failed to pass in the Republican-run Legislature. Republican lawmakers resisted a 2019 resolution that looked to include a series of Black Wisconsinites, including Colin Kaepernick. In 2022, a Republican-authored resolution passed in the Senate despite objections from Democrats. Over the last two years, a couple of Assembly Republicans have signed as co-sponsors resolutions circulated by the caucus, but they haven’t been able to pass the Legislature. The Legislature has set aside February 18th through the 20th as the only floor days this month.

Landlord issues, scam calls, lead the top ten complaints to Wisconsin Consumer Protection in 2024 (MADISON)

Wisconsinites continue to have problems dealing with landlords and scam calls. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Michelle Reinen says those two issues once again topped the list of complaints received in 2024. Landlord issue calls were up by 300 last year, but the total number of complaints about scam calls were down. Reinen says people seem to be more aware of the issue, and are using the technology available to prevent those calls from reaching them in the first place. The rest of the top five complaints were home improvement scams, identity theft, and phone and internet issues.

Oneida County opens snowmobile trails on Friday (RHINELANDER)

Snowmobilers have more access in the Northwoods starting this weekend. The Oneida County Forests Department will open trails on Friday, with a caveat. You’re reminded to not drive over any river, lake or pond, because ice conditions are unstable due to changing temperature over the last month. Only four other counties have their trails open this season.

American Pond Hockey tournament set this weekend (MINOCQUA)

A Northwoods community is getting ready for some classic pond hockey. Lake Minocqua will be the host for the 2025 American Pond Hockey Invitational. Crews have been getting the rinks ready since December, and say the ice conditions are just right for the tournament. The event will feature two days of hockey, along with parties and live music. The event kicks off on Friday.