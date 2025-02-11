Wisconsin AM News Summary

Spending on state Supreme Court race could exceed 2023 levels (UNDATED)

The state Supreme Court race is getting expensive. You’ve probably seen or heard ads supporting Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge and former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. January campaign finance reports show the Crawford campaign raised $2.8 million and Schimel’s $2.0 million. The 2023 election in which Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Justice Daniel Kelly saw more than $51 spent by both sides, an amount this race could surpass. While Supreme Court elections are officially non-partisan, Protasiewicz’ win gave liberals a 4-3 majority on the court. In this race, Schimel is backed by Republican and conservative groups, while Crawford has support from liberals and Democrats. The winner of the April 1 election will serve a 10-year term.

Last year was state’s warmest on record (MADISON)

Wisconsin set weather records in 2024. That’s according to the Annual Climate Summary from the State Climatology Office at UW Madison. This past year was officially the warmest on record since 1895, with a statewide average temperature of 47.6 degrees – 3.8 degrees above the 1991 to 2020 normal. This surpassed the previous record of 47.4 degrees, set in 2012. Most areas of the state had temperatures three to four degrees above normal. A few pockets even reached four to five degrees above normal. The second warmest February on record contributed significantly to the year’s exceptional warmth. Last year was the 13th wettest on record with a statewide average of 37.0 inches, compared to the normal of 34.05 inches. This included the wettest March-through-August period on record.

DNR starting prescribed burns (UNDATED)

The DNR says recent precipitation amounts have created conditions that are ideal of burning in certain areas of the state. Prescribed burns support healthy ecosystems for an abundance of plants and animals in Wisconsin. The agency says these burns mimic the benefits historic fire once provided but occur under a safer range of weather and fuel conditions. When conducting a prescribed burn near roads or recreational trails, DNR staff will post signs to notify the public. You’re asked to avoid those areas while a burn is being conducted. Visit the DNR’s Prescribed Burn Dashboard for more information.

WI joins other states suing Trump over cuts to research funding (MADISON)

Wisconsin and 21 other states are suing the Trump Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for unlawfully cutting funds that support cutting-edge medical and public health research at universities and research institutions across the country. According to a release from the office of Governor Tony Evers, the coalition is challenging the Administration’s attempt to unilaterally cut “indirect cost” reimbursements at every research institution throughout the country. These reimbursements cover expenses to facilitate biomedical research, like lab, faculty, infrastructure, and utility costs. The University of Wisconsin – Madison says the proposed cuts would delay discovery and disrupt vital research.

The IRS is offering more tax help to Wisconsin residents this season (MILWAUKEE)

The IRS is offering more help this tax season. Spokesman Christopher Miller says the I R S dot Gov website has a number of new tools for you to use while doing your tax return, including more forms that can be filed by tablet or phone and a new phone chat bot that will help you with your refund. Miller says the best way to file your return is e-filing, and for the first time Wisconsin residents will be able to freely file their taxes directly with the IRS at I R S dot Gov.

Langlade County snowmobile trails open this week (ANTIGO)

Another Northwoods county is opening up snowmobile trails. The Langlade County forestry department says trails will open Wednesday. W J F W TV in Rhinelander says area snowmobile clubs have been working around the clock since this weekend’s snowfall to get the trails ready. Parks officials remind people the trails are still in rough, early season condition, and that ATVs and UTVs will not be allowed on the trails until February 22nd.

Brewers will honor Bob Uecker all this season (MILWAUKEE)

The Brewers will be honoring beloved broadcaster Bob Uecker all season. The team announced Monday that players will be wearing a special patch to honor the long time announcer all through the 2025 season. President of operations Rich Schlesinger says the plaid patch will match Uecker’s unique style. A planned celebration of Uecker’s life is set for later this year. Uecker died last month at the age of 90, after spending 54 years announcing for the team.