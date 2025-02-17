Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers budget to include $500 million overhaul of Wisconsin Corrections (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers will propose an ambitious overhaul of Wisconsin’s corrections system as part of his state budget. During a budget briefing at the Capitol on Friday, the Democratic governor said the cornerstone of his approximately $500 million plan is repurposing the Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prison as a medium security adult facility, and building a new youth facility in Dane County. Evers also wants to remodel the century old Waupun prison into a “vocational village,” with a focus on training, remodel the medium security Stanley prison to maximum security, and expand and remodel the maximum-security prison in Hobart in minimum security. Evers said the “domino series” of facility changes, improvements and modernization efforts will finally allow for closure of the more than 150-year-old Green Bay Correctional Institution. Evers will also propose policy changes to reduce the state’s corrections population, currently at about 23,000 incarcerated individuals. Early reaction is mixed – Republican state Senator Van Wanggaard of Racine issued a statement saying he’s willing to have an honest dialogue with the governor, but that the Legislature won’t “let a bunch of felons out of prison.”

Bill reversing DPI standards gets taken up in Assembly this week (MADISON)

The Assembly Education Committee passed the bill last week. It would reset state report card standards to levels set in 2019-20, align grades 3-8 with national standards, and restore high school testing standards to levels set in the 2021-22 school year. Critics argue the DPI changes mask poor performance. State Superintendent Jill Underly has said standards weren’t lowered and that the changes were made through a transparent process with input from educators. Underly faces Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright and education consultant Brittany Kinser in Tuesday’s statewide a primary.

Bill would impose $5,000 surcharge on convictions related to human trafficking (MADISON)

At the Capitol, a proposal is being reintroduced to combat human trafficking on the demand side. Modeled after current law in Florida and Washington, the Human Trafficking Prevention Act would impose a mandatory $5,000 surcharge on convictions for patronizing or soliciting prostitutes or keeping a place of prostitution. Republican state Senator Andre Jacques of DePere says he and advocates for those being trafficked see this bill as attacking the demand side. He’s reintroducing it with Republican state Representative Scott Allen of Waukesha. Similar legislation has previously passed bipartisan committee votes in the state Senate and Assembly and passed unanimously in the state Senate during the 2019-’20 session, and Governor Tony Evers has previously indicated support. Jacque says money generated by charge would be evenly divided between the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and building capacity to help survivors of human trafficking,

DNR looking for volunteer instructors (UNDATED)

There are several ways experienced individuals can help others enjoy safe and ethical hunts. The Mentored Hunting Law program allows novice hunters to hunt within arm’s reach of a qualified mentor without first completing a Hunter Education course. You can also sign up to lead an educational hunt or teach a hunter safety course. Other options include special youth hunts or outdoor skills workshops. More information on the available programs can be found on the DNR’s website.

Dane County opens some snowmobile trails (MADISON)

Some snowmobile trails are open in southern Wisconsin. The Dane County Parks department opened up the trails in the northwest and north central parts of the county on Saturday. There was already heavy weekend traffic on the trails, and trail clubs remind users to be courteous and remember that the trails are still in early condition.

Don’t leave your car running to warm it up, says MPD (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee police remind you to not get complacent in the cold. We’ve got bitter cold temperatures on the way, and you may be tempted to leave your vehicle running with the keys inside to warm it up. Police say that’s a tempting opportunity for someone to hop in and drive off with it. Consider getting a remote starter, or something that can disable your car like a steering lock. And always remember to keep your valuables out of sight.

Scammer nabbed in Manitowoc County (MANITOWOC)

A scammer from outside of Wisconsin has been arrested for fraudulent activity in Manitowoc County. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reports that a resident contacted his office last week to report being the target of a scam. The caller claimed to be Richard Jenkins with the Montgomery law firm and claimed that someone the victim knew was in legal trouble and in need of financial help. The Scammer coached the victim about what to say to the bank teller as they collected the bond money and set up a time to meet the victim at their residence. The 27-year-old man was then arrested. This was the third reported scam of its type in Manitowoc County over a two-day stretch. Sheriff Hartwig is reminding residents that they have been the target of a scam to not feel ashamed, but rather contact your local law enforcement to report the fraud.