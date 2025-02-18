Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers unveils his state budget tonight (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers will deliver his 2025-27 biennial budget from the Assembly Chambers in the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday night. Evers’ remarks begin at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the governor’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Evers has already revealed portions of his budget plan, including an overhaul of Wisconsin’s corrections system, dealing with PFAs contamination of Wisconsin’s water, and investments to support agriculture and reduce the costs of child-care. Republican Legislative leadership and the co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee will hold a press conference following Evers’ address.

Three-way primary for state DPI Superintendent (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters have only one statewide race on the ballot Tuesday – a three-candidate primary for state Superintendent of Public Instruction. All three spoke with WISN’s ‘UpFront.’ Governor Tony Evers hasn’t endorsed incumbent Jill Underly, who noted Evers also didn’t endorse her in her first race. She hopes he does if she advances past the primary, but will understand if he doesn’t, noting the position is nonpartisan. Sauk Prairie Superintendent Jeff Wright is one of two challengers to incumbent Jill Underly, and said he’s ready to work with Republicans, who hold the majority in both the Assembly and the Senate. He noted he’s a superintendent in Sauk County, which is the most Purple County in the entire state. Education consultant Brittany Kinser of Milwaukee is seen as the most conservative of the candidates but characterizes herself as a moderate who’s interested in putting students needs first. The top two finishers advance to the April general election.

Timely snow helping American Birkebeiner organizers (HAYWARD)

Timely, much needed snow is helping preparations for this weekend’s American Birkebeiner cross country ski race in northern Wisconsin. Birkie executive director Ben Popp said melting won’t be an issue, with temperatures remaining bitterly cold the remainder of the week. Popp said they’ll be out grooming the 34 mile Birkie trail between Cable and Hayward, and they hope temperatures won’t be too cold for Saturday’s race. Organizers will continue to monitor the weather to make sure it’s safe for the racers and hundreds of volunteers. Over 14,000 skiers from across the U.S. and around the world are expected for the Birkie.

What to know about attending the NFL Draft (GREEN BAY)

The NFL Draft in Green Bay is less than 70 days away and organizers encourage everyone who wants to take it in to prepare early. Packers Director or Public Affairs Aaron Popkey (POP-key) says you should download the NFL’s One Pass app, which will be used to communicate event details. You can also reach out to local tourist groups around northern and eastern Wisconsin, many of whom will be offering shuttles to Green Bay. If you are driving to Green Bay parking will be much like a Packers game day. Popkey feels fans will be impressed with the setup, which will integrate Lambeau and the area around the stadium. The April 24-26 draft will be free to attend but you must register for a ticket in advance. Those who still need to reserve lodging will need to look at options in the Appleton, Wausau, and Stevens Point areas and be prepared to pay as much as 250 dollars per night.

Protesters march on State Capitol (MADISON)

Organized by the 50-50-1 Movement, the protests around the nation came in response to what organizers describe as the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration. The protests follow a series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump and actions led by billionaire Elon Musk’s DOGE agency. Protesters called for Trump’s impeachment and an investigation into Musk. The idea for a protest in each state originated on Reddit in late January and Monday’s protest is the second nationwide protest by the group following an event on February 5th.

Watch out for scams this tax season, says IRS (UNDATED)

Scammers are using tax season to try and take your money. I R S spokesman Christopher Miller says one common trick is using scary messages to demand money. These can come over the phone, in text messages, on social media, or even letters crafted to look like they’re from government agencies. Miller says the I R S or other government agencies will never demand immediate payment over the phone. If you get one of these calls or messages, simply hang up or delete it. If you’re concerned about tax payments, visit the I R S website yourself at I R S dot Gov.

One dead in fatal snowmobile crash in NE Wisconsin (OCONTO)

A man is dead after a snowmobile crash in northeast Wisconsin. Oconto County deputies say a 55-year-old man from Mequon crashed his snowmobile into a road sign on Friday. The crash happened near the town of Mountain. Officials say the driver apparently lost control of his sled, and slid off the trail into the sign. The crash remains under investigation, the victim has not been identified.