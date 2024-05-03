Wisconsin AM News Summary

Mt. Horeb coming to terms with tragedy (MT. HOREB)

A somber day in the Dane County Village of Mt. Horeb. Parents and their kids are trying to come to terms with their school district becoming the most recent in a seemingly never-ending list of schools having to deal with the tragedy of a mass shooting. And while there is no such thing of a good ending to these stories, the dire situation in Mt Horeb ended better than most as the only loss of life was the 14-year-old gunman. Students at Mt. Horeb’s middle school saw him trying to break out the window of the cafeteria late Wednesday morning with the butt of a rifle. That didn’t work and he started shooting at the window. Officers quickly got on scene and the suspect was shot and killed. So many disturbing images of the terror of the day, one of the more gut-wrenching photos – rollerblades strewn about as terrified kids in a gym class ran for their lives.

Superintendent credits community for school safety improvements (MT. HOREB)

The school shooter tragedy in Mt. Horeb could have been far worse, and schools Superintendent Steve Salerno credits the community for the outcome. During a Wednesday evening press conference, Salerno said the community supported referendums that allowed the district to install safety measures, including vestibules and locked front doors, without which the situation could have been a far worse tragedy. Mt. Horeb police engaged and fatally shot a 14-year-old student outside the middle school Wednesday morning. No one else was physically harmed – but support services are available for emotionally traumatized students and staff.

Police chief says teens are responsible for recent gun violence (BELOIT)

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says his department is making progress investigating a number of recent shootings. Sayles tells WCLO the gun crimes involve juveniles as victims and as shooters. He says a group of young people in the ages between 14 and 18 that’s creating a lot of the problems, and that those individuals lack discipline or the ability to want to be held accountable. Sayles believes the problem is complex but may stem from a lack of structure at home. Recent arrests include 16-year-old Andre Rainey, Jr. who’s been waived into adult court for the fatal April 5 shooting of 20-year-old Jaiden Benitez.

Zapata avoids jail time for ballot fraud conviction (MILWAUKEE)

A fired Milwaukee election official will serve one year of probation and pay a $3,000 fine. Forty-seven-year-old Kimberly Zapata was found guilty in March for fraudulently requesting military ballots in 2022 and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker. In court on Thursday, Zapata said she regrets her actions and said they stemmed from a “complete emotional breakdown.” Milwaukee County Judge Kori Ashley on Thursday told Zapata that she made a terrible decision and violated the public trust, but can bounce back. Zapata was convicted of felony misconduct in office and three misdemeanor counts of election fraud. The judge also ordered her to complete 120 hours of community service.

Advocacy group calls for election funding reforms to curb spiraling costs of Supreme Court races (MADISON)

An advocacy group wants special interest funding out of state Supreme Court elections. Jay Heck with Common Cause in Wisconsin says too much money is muddying the waters. The election between current Justice Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly saw 57 million dollars enter the race. Heck says the state needs to set clear recusal rules for judges for cases involving groups that spent money on their campaigns. He’s also calling for a repeal of the 2010 Supreme Court decision that allowed for unlimited special interest funding in elections.

Green Bay police to conduct their own review of fatal incident (GREEN BAY)

The Green Bay Police Department will conduct an administrative review of a fatal incident from February where a suspect died. Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says Officer Dan Skenandore was shot at during a traffic stop, and he returned fire. 40-year-old Steve Ventura died in that incident. An investigation by Brown County deputies said that Ventura turned the gun on himself and died. The District Attorney’s office won’t be bringing charges against Skenandore.

DNR says get fishing license before heading out for opening day (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is reminding you to get your license before you head out to fish this weekend. Fisheries director Justine Haas says that’s the most important piece of fishing gear in your tackle box. You can get your license online at Go Wild dot W I dot Gov or at most places you buy your fishing gear. Also be sure to pick up a copy of this year’s regulations so you can be sure you’re legal on the water.