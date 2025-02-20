Wisconsin AM News Summary

Baldwin warns of Republican plans to cut Medicaid (WASHINGTON DC)

In Washington, Senate Democrats raise alarm bells over cuts to Medicaid. After vowing earlier this week that he wouldn’t cut Medicaid, President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated he’s on board with a House Republican budget resolution that calls for $880 billion in cuts to the program. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Democratic colleagues on Wednesday to excoriate the move. Baldwin said vulnerable Americans will be expected to pay and sacrifice so that Elon Musk and Donald Trump and their like can get massive tax cuts. Baldwin warned that cuts to the program that provides health insurance for low-income Americans “will not be painless,” and will fall especially hard on rural Wisconsin.

Evers budget now in Joint Finance Committee (MADISON)

What’s next for Governor Tony Evers’ proposed state budget? The Democratic governor wants to use a little less than half of the state government’s current $4.3 billion surplus on tax relief. His budget now heads to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, where Senator Howard Marklein is co-chair. The Spring Green Republican cautioned that the surplus is largely one time money, and pledged Republicans will be cautious as they work to build a new budget. Marklein said any tax cuts from Republicans will be affordable, and won’t create a structural deficit in the future. JFC will jettison nearly all of Evers’ plan as it builds a new budget, but the governor will be able to exercise his significant veto authority on the finished product.

Northland College to close (ASHLAND)

A northern Wisconsin college will close at the end of the academic year. The Northland College Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Wednesday to close the private environmentally focused liberal arts college in Ashland. Declining enrollment and growing costs of higher education were factors cited for the decision to close the college which was founded in 1892. That’s despite a major fund-raising effort last year which received more than 1,000 donations totaling over $1.5 million, only a fraction of the $12 million needed by an early April deadline to save Northland. The college enrolls around 200 full time undergraduates and employs some 150 faculty and staff.

WIAA bans transgender athletes from girls athletic competitions (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has updated its gender policies – now only athletes designated as females at birth will be allowed in girls’ competitions. Republican state Representative Barbara Dittrich authored a bill last year that banned transgender and gender-nonconforming youth from participating in most school sports and says she’s glad the WIAA joined the NCAA and used some common sense to keep women’s sports for women. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month intended to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports.

State Assembly approves bill overhauling DPI standards (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Assembly voted along party lines Wednesday to approve a bill that overhauls Department of Public Instruction test standards. Bill author Representative Robert Wittke says there’s no legislative oversight on the scoring and assessment of Wisconsin kids, and the bill would establish that. Democrats said the bill is politically motivated and it won’t help student achievement. It would reset state report card standards to levels set in 2019-20, align grades 3-8 with national standards, and restore high school testing standards to levels set in the 2021-22 school year.

Epic Systems planning another expansion (VERONA)

One of the Madison area’s largest employers has plans to again expand its campus. Medical records company Epic Systems is requesting the city of Verona approve a new building to handle conferences and meetings. Styled to resemble a building sticking out of the ground, the Deep Earth conference center is expected to hold meetings and host events outside of the company’s massive annual conference. Epic has been in constant expansion in Verona for the past decade, with buildings that resemble Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, Emerald City from The Wizard of Oz, and a large treehouse.

Madison Fire Department testing new electric fire truck (MADISON)

The Madison fire department is the first in the nation to place a new electric fire truck into service. The pumper truck is made by Oshkosh Corporation subsidiary Pierce Manufacturing and is capable of handling 2-thousand gallons of water per minute. The truck has a back up gas engine to support it during long fire calls. The unit will be based on Madison’s east side near East Towne Mall.

Trial date set for man accused of killing UW-Whitewater gymnast (ELKHORN)

A trial date is set for a man accused of killing a UW-Whitewater gymnast. 23-year-old Chad Richards will head to trial on first degree homicide charges in December. He’s accused of shooting 21-year-old Kara Welsh multiple times during an argument last August. Police say Richards admitted to shooting Welsh, but claimed it was in self defense after he took the gun from her. Richards faces life in prison if convicted.