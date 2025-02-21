Wisconsin AM News Summary

Despite controversy in recent years, Assembly passes annual Black History Month resolution (MADISON)

In 2019, Democratic sponsors wanted to include Colin Kaepernick in the resolution. Republicans objected because the Wisconsin native and former NFL quarterback protested police violence by kneeling during the national anthem before games. Then in 2022, a Republican-authored resolution passed the State Senate despite objections from Democrats, while both houses signed off on a resolution in 2023. Those honored this year include the first Black judge to sit on the Wisconsin Appeals Court Paul Higginbotham, and Marcia Anderson, the first Black woman to become a major general in the United States Army Reserve. Ahead of the vote an amendment from Democrats removed the name of Samuel Coleman, assistant superintendent of instruction for the Oshkosh School District.

Faculty no confidence vote for St. Norbert president (DEPERE)

A no confidence vote for the president of a Wisconsin college. In a symbolic vote earlier this week a majority of faculty at St. Norbert College in DePere expressed “no confidence” in President Laurie Joyner, citing “failed leadership” throughout the school’s financial and enrollment crisis. The resolution makes several requests of the Board of Trustees, including a halt to proposed faculty and program eliminations and an independent review of the college’s finances. St. Norbert has already made two rounds of layoffs due to declining enrollment. The St. Norbert faculty vote came on the same day that Northland College in Ashland announced it will close at the end of the academic year, citing declining enrollment and finances.

Ethics board will investigate ballot drop box complaint against Wausau mayor (WAUSAU)

The City of Wausau Ethics Board will investigate a complaint filed against Mayor Doug Diny related to his handling of a locked, unsecured ballot drop box placed outside city hall last September. Attorney Eric Larson, enlisted by the city to assist the board, says this is not a determination of guilt but rather a call for more facts. Information requested by the Board includes a timeline of when the box was placed outside City Hall and where it was moved before it was ultimately installed and opened for use, details of conversations between Mayor Diny and the City Clerk, and a statement from the City Attorney on legal advice she gave Mayor Diny regarding drop boxes and their use. In a statement, Diny said he thinks the complaint should be dismissed. The city’s investigation is separate from one being conducted by the Office of Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Property owners should be aware of real estate scam (BURNETT COUNTY)

A real estate property scam is targeting vacation homes and vacant land. Scammers pose as property owners looking to make a quick sale of unoccupied land they don’t actually own. And with more deals being done electronically, it can be easier for scammers to dupe realtors and buyers. Burnett County Register of Deeds Jeanne [Jean-ie] Taylor, recommends owners sign up for property fraud alerts. If their property has been fraudulently transferred or sold through these scams, they would be notified upon somebody recording that. You can sign up for the free program at property fraud alert dot com. Anyone who is notified with an alert should contact their county register of deeds office and sheriff’s department.

UW-Madison asks for funds to tear down Humanities building (MADISON)

UW-Madison officials once more are asking for permission to tear down the campus’s deteriorating humanities building. The State Journal reports campus officials have been asking for a complete demolition of the Mosse Building for over a decade. The brutalist style structure was built in the sixties, and is crumbling on the inside with elevators out of operation, leaks in classrooms and malfunctioning HVAC. The price to tear down the building and move the arts and music departments is nearly 300 million dollars, and it’s unclear if that money will make it into either Governor Tony Evers budget proposal, or the budget that the Republican controlled legislature will approve.

DNR says sturgeon spearing still slow (LAKE WINNEBAGO)

The sturgeon harvest is still low this year with just a few days left in the spearing season. The Department of Natural Resources reports that just 27 fish were harvested on Thursday. Wardens say it’s unlikely that spearers on Lake Winnebago will meet the harvest quotas this season with only 454 fish taken this winter. Cloudy water and poor ice conditions have prevented good spearing this season.