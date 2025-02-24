Wisconsin AM News Summary

Dairy groups sue Kaul over outsourcing DOJ environmental litigation (CALUMET COUNTY)

Two dairy organizations are suing Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. The Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Cooperative are challenging the AG’s decision to outsource Department of Justice environmental litigation work. Kim Bremer is Executive Director for Venture Dairy Co-op. She said Kaul has taken money from New York University State Energy and Environmental Impact Center and used that money to hire a special assistant attorney general who is in charge of environmental litigation. Bremer says the privately funded center has a track record of advocating for policies that are harmful to farmers. She says the cooperative’s members, many of which are large dairies, wanted to proceed with the lawsuit. In a statement from his office, Kaul said with the harm pollution causes in many Wisconsin communities, better resourcing enforcement of state environmental laws shouldn’t be controversial. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Calumet County Court.

Grothman town halls draw unhappy constituents (JNDATED)

Angry constituents converged on town halls hosted by Wisconsin Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman last week. At locations in Algoma and Fox Crossing on Friday the rooms were at capacity due to fire codes. Dozens still waited outside, trying to get in. Those in the crowd had concerns about potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, and the role of Elon Musk and his DOGE office. On the opposite side of the state Friday, 7 western Wisconsin Republican lawmakers were a no show at an event hosted by the Wisconsin Farmers Union, to voice concerns about the impact the Trump administration is having on their livelihoods. The no shows included congressmen Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany.

Bill to expand Medicaid postpartum benefits advances (MADISON)

As Republicans in Washington work to make deep cuts to Medicaid, a bill extending coverage for new moms is advancing in the Wisconsin Legislature. The measure would allow women covered by Medicaid to maintain coverage for a full year after birth of a child. Authored by Republican state Senator Jesse James, It’s cleared the Senate Health Committee with bipartisan support. Wausau area Republican Representative Pat Snyder is the bill’s Assembly sponsor. At a public hearing last week, he called the measure “the right thing to do.” Former Republican Representative Donna Rozar of Marshfield sponsored the bill in the previous session, and said she was proud that the Senate passed it passed 32-1.It failed to advance in the Assembly, where Speaker Robin Vos remains opposed to what he characterized as an expansion of welfare. Proponents say expanding postpartum coverage to 90 days is inadequate. Wisconsin and Arkansas are the only states that have yet to implement the 12-month coverage extension.

Existing infrastructure helped city secure AI data center (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Matt Zacher says access to power was a one factor in the city’s selection as the site for a new $200 AI data center. He says that’s a legacy of the city’s now shuttered paper mill. In an interview with WSAU, Zacher said the renewable energy from dams that once powered the Verso mill was a really good selling point. He said the size of the machines that were running and what it took to power those things up and keep them running 24/7 was phenomenal. Digital Power Optimization has secured land on the former paper mill site to develop a high-performance computing facility by 2026. In addition to the project in Rapids, Microsoft has purchased 240 acres for a new data center complex in Kenosha.

Republican governors group polices gender language in Evers budget bill (UNDATED)

Some language in Governor Tony Evers’ budget angers Republican governors. It may have flown under radar of many political observers, but the Republican Governors Association is calling out language in the Democratic governor’s proposed two-year budget. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Evers’ budget bill recognizes same-sex marriage by replacing terms “wife,” “mother,” “father” and “husband” with gender-neutral language like spouse and person. In one section covering artificial insemination, “the husband of the mother” was changed to “the spouse of the inseminated person.” RGA Executive Director Sara Craig issued a statement Friday calling the language “offensive to mothers.” State Senate President Mary Felzkowski, in statement on Saturday said, “it is disgusting to see the Evers Administration’s attempt to erase mothers and fathers.”

Inmate to plead in plot to kill Wood County Jail officers (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

A man accused of plotting to kill two Wood County Jail officers may have a plea deal with the state. Jesse Hansen Schumann was scheduled for trial this week but court records show the 34-year-old will have a plea and sentencing hearing on Thursday as he faces two counts for soliciting homicide. Another inmate says Hansen Schumann asked him to help kill the guards because he didn’t like they way they were disciplining him, so he planned to attack them in an area of the jail that didn’t have security camera footage. The second inmate went directly to authorities saying he didn’t wan to be part of the plot. Charges against Hansen Sshumann are Class A felonies, which carry a life sentence.

SCHEELS to open new Wisconsin location (WAUWATOSA)

The 210,000 sq. foot shopping destination will make its home at the Mayfair Mall in 2027 following full renovation of a vacant space. The new store will give SCHEELS three locations in Wisconsin, with other stores in Appleton and Eau Claire. According to a release, the new store is also expected to bring more than 500 jobs to the Milwaukee area. The Mayfair Mall SCHEELS will feature 84 specialty shops, including services like fitting golf clubs, baseball and softball bats and bows. According to SCHEELS the location will be Wisconsin’s largest all-sports store.

DATCP looking for Ag Youth Council applicants (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection is looking for high school juniors to serve on the Ag Youth Council. DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski says they’re looking for applicants from all over the states and from different backgrounds. Members of the council will meet virtually once a month to listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and connect with professionals in the ag industry. Interested high school juniors can find more information by visiting DATCP’s website.