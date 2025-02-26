Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers: Trump “an amazing human being in a lot of ways,” but policies and tariffs remain a concern (MADISON)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is fearful of what Trump administration policies might mean for Wisconsin. Evers commented to the Wisconsin Counties Association’s annual Legislative Conference in Madison on Tuesday, and said there’s “no question” that tariffs are going to negatively impact Wisconsin’s economy. Evers and other governors from around the nation met with President Trump at the White House last week. Evers said what was supposed to be a 20-minute discussion ended up lasting an hour and a half. The Democratic governor said that while the president is “an amazing human being in a lot of ways,” he continues to be concerned about the direction the administration is taking.

Vos dismissive of Evers’ rationale for gender neutral budget language (MADISON)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos doesn’t buy Governor Tony Evers’ explanation for using gender neutral language in his proposed state budget. The Democratic governor said during a stop in Wausau on Monday that replacing the words “mother” and “father” with terms like “parent” and “inseminated person” in the budget bill is about legal protections for people using procedures like IVF. The Republican Assembly Speaker found that hard to believe. Speaking with reporters following a WisPolitics luncheon in Madison on Tuesday, Vos said Evers “came up with a reason that his staff put this inside the budget, but it’s really made Wisconsin a national embarrassment.” Vos said the language, like much of Evers’ budget proposal, is “dead on arrival” in the budget writing Joint Finance Committee.

Tyrol Basin owner accused of assaulting teenager (MT HOREB)

The owner of a southern Wisconsin ski hill is charged for assaulting a teenager. Dane County deputies arrested Tyrol Basin owner Nathaniel McGree on Monday after he allegedly struck a 17-year-old boy who was at the ski hill, located west of Madison, without a pass. The teen called 911 to report the incident and told officers that he didn’t buy a pass, but that he wasn’t skiing. McGree and another staff member allegedly followed the teen off the site after the boy left, assaulted him and forced him back to pay double the price for a day pass. McGree now faces disorderly conduct and child abuse charges.

Joann Fabrics will now close all stores (UNDATED)

All Joann Fabrics stores are now closing. The company declared bankruptcy last month, and announced store closures earlier in February. But this week, after the company was sold at auction, the buyers announced plans to liquidate all stores and stock. It’s unclear how many people will be losing their jobs. Joann has been in operation for over 80 years, but slow sales and staffing troubles forced it into bankruptcy twice in the past year.

It’s time to move your ice shanties (UNDATED)

It’s time to get your ice shanty off the lake. The Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that the deadline to remove their shed from the ice is March 2nd if you’re south of Highway 64, and March 16th if you’re north of 64. That is the latest date, but warm temperatures and rain have been softening lake ice around the state. If your shanty falls into the water, you’re liable for its removal and could face fines from the D N R.

Lawmaker re-introduces transgender sports ban bill (MADISON)

The bill from Oconomowoc Republican Representative Barb Dittrich follows the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s announcement last week that it is changing policy on transgender athletes. WIAA will comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order barring transgender women and girls from playing women’s and girls sports. Dittrich’s bill would require transgender women and girls in K-12 schools, Universities of Wisconsin schools and technical colleges to play the sport that aligns with their sex assigned at birth. Governor Tony Evers has criticized the legislation as discriminatory and has said he will veto any bill that makes Wisconsin less welcoming for LGBTQ people and kids.

UW chancellor voices concerns on medical research cuts (MADISON)

UW – Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin has concerns about the Trump administrations’ efforts to cut federal funding for medical research. Mnookin says cuts would impact the kinds of research UW – Madison is doing, ranging from the work on cancer and the work on Alzheimer’s, to the work on how to use Wisconsin’s natural resources. Of UW – Madison’s top 10 National Institutes of Health grants, five involve dementia research. Wisconsin is among 21 states that have sued to stop the funding cuts. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a major reduction in federal funding for medical research. Wisconsin and 21 other states have sued to stop the cuts.