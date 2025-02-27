Wisconsin AM News Summary

Vos wants tax break accomplished with state budget surplus (MADISON)

Wisconsin state government is projected to finish the current fiscal year June 30 with a $4.3 billion surplus. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the last state budget has a lot to do with that. The Republican leader says it was disappointing that in the last budget Republicans did their best to meet Governor Tony Evers’ goals of increasing spending on education and health care. Vos says 5% of tax reductions were then vetoed by the Democratic governor, which is the basic reason for the state’s current massive surplus. Vos said it’s his intent to get a tax break across the finish line before moving on to work on a new two-year state budget. Vos says he won’t raise taxes for anyone, rejecting the Democratic governor’s proposal to raise the top state tax bracket to 9.8% on income of more than $1 million for married couples and single filers.

DHS official says CDC communications pauses are concerning amid bird flu (UNDATED)

A Wisconsin health official says Trump administration actions are concerning, as bird flu continues to spread around the country. In a Newsmakers interview with WiscosinEye, State Public Health Veterinarian and Dr. Darlene Konkle said they are concerned that there has been some communication pauses between CDC and their state and local partners. We are certainly concerned to see that people are being laid off in a time when there is a public health and animal health response needed to this virus. Konkle said public health veterinarians in the states continue to communicate, to maintain a national picture what’s going on with the bird flu.

Lawmakers debate bill requiring sheriffs to seek citizenship status of those under felony arrest (MADISON)

Legislation that would require Wisconsin sheriffs to seek proof of citizenship from persons in custody for a felony gets a hearing at the Capitol. Republican State Senator Julian Bradley is one of the bill’s authors and says it’s shocking to think that a handful in law enforcement and government would rather protect felons than work with federal partners to stop the flow of crime and drugs into neighborhoods. Democratic Kenosha Representative Tip McGuire says the mandate is unnecessary and local agencies should be allowed to make their own determinations. Local governments would lose 15% of state revenue if sheriff’s don’t comply with the mandate. Governor Tony Evers has promised to veto any legislation containing such cuts.

Natural Resources Board to once again try to set PFAS standards (MADISON)

The Natural Resources Board will once again attempt to set state standards on forever chemicals. The Board announced Wednesday it will hold open hearings on PFAS contamination in groundwater, and how to regulate that. No dates are set but will be announced in the coming weeks. The proposed standards would mirror federal guidelines on the most common PFAS and PFOS chemicals. Department of Natural Resources officials say having those standards in place will help private well owners to receive remediation assistance and help guide action against polluters. Legislative Republicans have prevented the rules from being implemented the last two times they were brought forward.

SW Wisconsin town official accused of embezzlement (ADRIAN)

A southwest Wisconsin town official is accused of stealing nearly 300-thousand dollars from the town. Monroe County deputies arrested Town of Adrian treasurer Kelly Schleusener on Tuesday. The 50-year-old is accused of embezzling 294 thousand dollars from the town over the past three years. Schleusener was booked into the Monroe County Jail on the suspicion of misconduct in office and theft. Additional charges could be filed.