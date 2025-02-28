Wisconsin AM News Summary

Supreme Court candidates criticize each others outside funding (MADISON)

State Supreme Court candidates say they’re unhappy about outside spending in their race. Both made their case to a recent Wisconsin Counties Association meeting in Madison. Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel says he entered the race because he saw partisan promises made in the 2023 Supreme Court election. Schimel said the money spent on that race was “incredible,” adding, “it’s going to be worse this time.” Schimel told reporters that liberal philanthropist George Soros is supporting Dane County Judge Susan Crawford. Crawford says Schimel is also getting billionaire backing, saying Elon Musk is trying to buy a seat on the Supreme Court. Voters go to the polls April 1st in an election that will decide the ideological makeup of the court.

Renovations announced for Alliant Energy Center (MADISON)

Renovations are on the way for Madison’s Alliant Energy Center. Dane County executive Melissa Agard announced the improvements on Thursday. The county has been planning the renovations and expansion for nearly a decade, and Agard says bringing the Exposition Hall and Veterans Memorial Coliseum up to date will attract more performances and events. The Coliseum has built in 1967, the Expo Hall in 1995. Agard said work will be starting as soon as 2026.

Lawsuit filed by Hovde over political ads dismissed (GREEN BAY)

A lawsuit against several Wisconsin T V stations by former US Senate candidate Eric Hovde has been dismissed. A Brown County judge ruled Thursday that Hovde’s complaint that advertisements run by the stations were defamatory held no merit. The ads in question accused Hovde of rigging the system by taking government loans, and that he used offshore “shady” tax havens. Judge Donald Zuidmulder ruled that neither of those statements were defamatory, since the term “rigging the system” is well known as a matter of opinion, and that Hovde’s investments in offshore accounts isn’t illegal, so it cannot be defamatory.

Dane Co. Regional Airport saw second highest passenger total ever in 2024 (MADISON)

The airport in Madison served 2,347,990 total passengers last year, just 1.4% shy of its all-time record in 2019. Passenger traffic from September to December of last year outpaced the same period in 2019, and airport officials say early indicators suggest that growth could extend into this year. They attribute the success to the return of key destinations, introduction of new services and a new airline, and sustained high demand for air travel. The top non-stop destinations out of Madison in 2024 were Denver, Phoenix, Washington D.C., and Orlando.

Republican lawmakers reintroduce legislation banning gender-affirming care for WI youth (MADISON)

Republican lawmakers are reintroducing legislation to prohibit persons under the age of 18 from accessing gender-affirming care in Wisconsin. Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus chair Democratic State Senator Mark Spreitzer says the gender affirming care ban is particularly cruel because gender affirming care saves lives and without it, kids will be forced to go without care that they need. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the bill would ban procedures for those under 18 if done for the purpose of changing the minor’s body to correspond to a sex that is discordant with the minor’s biological sex. Democratic Governor Tony Evers vetoed similar legislation that reached his desk last session.