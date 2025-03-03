Wisconsin AM News Summary

D.C. think tank calls some Wisconsin in-person early voting locations “unfair” (WASHINGTON DC)

A MAGA aligned group says locations of some in-person early voting locations in Wisconsin are “unfair.” That assertion is made in letters from the America First Policy Institute to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and local elections officials in Madison, La Crosse and Oshkosh – all of which have significant numbers of college students who tend to vote Democrat. AFPI claims sites located near college campuses violate state law and amount to something called “early-voting poll-location gerrymandering.” The letters urge local officials to “remedy” the issue by providing early voting locations that don’t provide an advantage to either political party. Early voting begins March 18 for the April 1st election which includes a crucial seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Application period open for 2025 elk hunting season (UNDATED)

Applicants are required to select either the Black River Elk Range or the Clam Lake Elk Range. Hunters can purchase an elk license application online through the Go Wild license portal or in person at a license sales agent. The application fee is $10 and is limited to one per person. Only Wisconsin residents can be issued an elk license, and only one authorization will be issued per person in their lifetime. Winners will be notified by early June. More information is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

UW – Health calls Blue Cross Blue Shield offer “unfair” (MADISON)

A Friday statement from Madison-based UW Health said If an agreement isn’t reached by April 15th, it will no longer be in-network for patients with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Wisconsin insurance. UW Health said Anthem has agreed to much higher reimbursement rates for other Wisconsin health systems while proposing an increase to UW Health’s rate that was below the rate of inflation, and also demanding the ability to unilaterally change payment terms without a renegotiation. An Anthem spokesperson said the insurer will continue to negotiate, but UW-Health’s requested rate increase is “excessive.”

Dems on GOAT committee raise concerns over open records requests (MADISON)

Democrats are raising questions about the Wisconsin Legislature’s “GOAT” committee. It stands for Government Accountability and Transparency. The committee has yet to hold any hearings, but co-chair Representative Shae Sortwell is making records requests of all 72 counties and the state’s 50 largest cities regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. There’s nothing illegal about that, but committee member Representative Mike Bare says Sortwell is acting on his own. without any task before the committee and without the knowledge of other members. Sortwell’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who established the GOAT committee, said he’s the subject of open records requests “at least weekly,” and that responding to requests is part of what makes Wisconsin government open. Representative Bare said an initial meeting for the GOAT committee has yet to be scheduled.

Packers won’t renew season tickets for some resellers, (GREEN BAY)

Some Green Bay Packers season ticket holders are being denied renewals this year. Officials with the team say people who have been exclusively reselling all their season tickets will be taken off the renewal list this season. Spokesman Aaron Popkey says that number is less than 1 percent of ticket holders. He says it’s important that people use the tickets the way they were intended, to go to see the Packers themselves or with their friends and family. The turnover could shorten the wait time for people waiting to buy those tickets. The list currently stands at over 150-thousand names.

LdF tribe backs down from citation threats for disputed roads (LAC DU FLAMBEAU)

The Lac du Flambeau Tribe is backing off a threat to issue trespassing citations to people using contested roads on their reservation. Tribal elders said in January that anyone caught travelling on several disputed roads without authorization would be issued citations. This is after the tribe agreed not to block those roads while litigation over an easement dispute continues. A judge will hear arguments in the dispute on Monday. The Lac du Flambeau tribe says the easement for those roads expired over a decade ago, and has been seeking payment from the Town of Lac du Flambeau for repairs, upkeep, and continued access.