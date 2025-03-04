Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democratic leaders react to Schimel’s comments on “emotion” driven Supreme Court majority (UNDATED)

Comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel aren’t sitting well with Democratic leaders in the Legislature. The Journal Sentinel reported last week that Schimel was on WSAU radio in Wausau back in November. The conservative Waukesha County judge had watched oral arguments before the Supreme Court over the legality Wisconsin’s 1849 law banning most abortions. He said that several of the liberal justices “were on the brink of losing it.” and were “being driven by their emotions.” All four liberal justices are women, and Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said Schimel’s comments were telling. She said Schimel holds “outdated views about women.” and that “his judgment and choices have real world implications that make Wisconsin women less safe.” State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said Schimel “is relying on outdated stereotypes” to suggest that the court’s majority “is incapable of doing their job and interpreting state law fairly and impartially.” Schimel said he’s pro-life but that wouldn’t factor into any ruling he’d make. He faces liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford in an election that will determine the ideological makeup of the court, which will rule on the status of the 1849 law.

August on ‘UpFront’ says Republicans adamant about tax cuts (UNDATED)

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature are staying on message: they want a tax cut done before the next state budget. Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August was on WISN’s ‘UpFront’ program said the one-time $4.6 billion state surplus is only here because the governor continues to veto tax. He said the position of legislative Republicans has always been that that money is for tax cuts, not for continued spending, not for bloating government, not for creating new government programs. Republicans expect that money to be used for tax cuts. August said whether Republicans pass a budget will depend on how Democratic Governor Tony Evers reacts to their tax cuts. He dismissed tax cuts in Evers’ proposed state budget as “a shell game.”

Schimel reiterates stance on Trump’s Jan. 6th pardons (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel is reiterating where he stands when it comes to President Donald Trump’s pardons of those who took part in the January 6th Capitol attacks. Schimel Monday says he supports a president’s right to pardon but disagrees with President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon those who committed violent acts against police during the January 6th Capitol attacks. During a January visit to the State Capitol former U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn said Schimel is playing both sides with his comments on Trump’s pardons. Schimel faces Dane County judge Susan Crawford in the April election.

Wisconsin Election Commission audit finds no machine errors in Trump election win (MADISON)

According to a release from the Commission, there was no evidence that any of the voting systems used and audited in Wisconsin changed votes from one candidate to another, incorrectly tabulated votes, or altered the outcome of any audited contest. There was also no evidence of programing errors, unauthorized alterations or hacking of voting equipment software or hardware. The 2024 post-election voting equipment audit was the largest ever of its kind administered in the state, with local election officials auditing over 327,000 ballots by hand to confirm the voting equipment was accurate. Trump defeated Democratic candidate former Vice President Kamala Harris by just over 29,000 votes in Wisconsin.