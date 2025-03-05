Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tariffs by the numbers: Canada is Wisconsin’s leading export destination (UNDATED)

New Trump administration tariffs on Wisconsin’s largest trading partners. President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and doubled the tariff on China to 20%. Wisconsin’s largest foreign market in 2024 was Canada. The $7.9 billion worth of goods exported there represented 29 percent of the state’s total exports, followed by $4.4 billion in exports to Mexico and $1.6 billion to China. Those figures are from the Office of the United States Trade Representative. China and Canada immediately announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

‘It sucks, it’s bad.’ Evers blames Republicans in Congress for not opposing Trump tariffs. (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s governor blames Republicans in Congress for not opposing the Trump administration on tariffs. Tariffs on Canada and Mexico were breaking news Tuesday as Democratic Governor Tony Evers said the impacts on Wisconsin will be “significant.” During a WisPolitics luncheon in Madison, Evers indicated Congress has abdicated its legislative role as the President imposed the tariffs on Wisconsin’s top export destinations. The Democrat said the only way to modify or bring “some sanity” to the tariffs “is to have Congress do something.” Summing up his feelings, Evers said the situation in Washington “sucks,” and he’s “irritated.” President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed 25% tariffs on Mexicoa and on Canada, which is Wisconsin’s largest foreign market.

Republican lawmakers introduce “Cole Act” aimed at reforming pharmacy benefit managers (MADISON)

The legislation authored by Dodgeville Representative Todd Novak and Senate President Mary Felzkowski is named after Cole Schmidtknecht, who died from an asthma attack after he couldn’t afford his inhaler when the out-of-pocket price increased nearly $500. Larry Crowley, a a pharmacist in south central Wisconsin, says he’s witnessed patients facing exorbitant copays for medications they cannot afford and they’re forced into impossible decisions about their health. Novak and Felzkowski say the legislation will lower drug costs, increase transparency, and increase pharmacy access and safety.

Crawford talks election donations, Musk (MILWAUKEE)

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race has drawn large out-of-state donations. Dane County Judge Susan Crawford says billionaire Elon Musk has poured millions into the race, and he seems to be an unelected right hand man to President Trump. Addressing the Milwaukee Press Club on Tuesday, the liberal candidate defended financial support her campaign is receiving, saying if they let Musk dominate the airwaves, they’d be drowned out. Crawford faces Waukesha County judge Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate, in the April election.

Charges against teen whose parents were found dead (WAUKESHA)

Waukesha County prosecutors charge a teen with stealing a car and gun from the home where his mother and stepfather were found dead. The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause and manner of death for Donald Mayer and Tatiana Casap, found dead last weekend. No charges have been filed in their deaths. But 17-year-old Nikita Casap is charged with stealing a car and gun from the home. The teen was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Kansas. A criminal complaint states a gun was “in plain view” in the vehicle he was driving. He also had the driver’s licenses of his parents, along with unused ammunition, shell casings and the family dog. Nikita Casap is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.