Wisconsin AM News Summary

UW leaders meet again with Madison anti-war protestors (MADISON)

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and anti-war protestors met once again on Thursday. Administrators say UW has limited ability to divest from certain investments as protestors are requesting but did agree to set up meetings between the protestors and directors of university endowment funds. Protestors want UW to cut funding from Israeli entities along with weapons manufacturers and private prison companies. The encampment on the Madison campus will be entering its twelfth day on Friday.

Slain officers’ names to be added to Law Enforcement Memorial (MADISON)

Four fallen law enforcement officers will be honored over the noon hour today/Friday at the Capitol in Madison. All four were killed in the line of duty in 2023. Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was fatally shot while attempting to take a robbery suspect into custody in February. On April 8, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel were shot and killed during a traffic stop and welfare check. The driver opened fire on both officers. Less than a month later St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot and fatally wounded by a drunk driving suspect. Their names will bring the number of officers honored on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial to 293.

Chrystul Kizer pleads guilty to reduced charge (KENOSHA)

A woman reaches a plea deal in the death of a man she claims sex trafficked her. Chrystul Kizer avoids a life sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of second degree reckless homicide in Kenosha County Court Thursday. Four other charges are dismissed. The 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was charged with first degree intentional homicide in the 2018 death of 34-year-old Randall Volar. Investigators said the then 17- year-old fatally shot Volar, set his house on fire and stole this car. Kizer, who claimed self defense, will be sentenced in August.

Board of Botanic Gardens may backpedal on name change (WAUSAU)

Negative reaction from the community and the family of founder Robert Monk means the board of Wausau Botanic Gardens may return Monk’s name to its title. A statement from the Board on Wednesday said they want to honor the role that Monk played in establishing the public green space and environmental education area, and according to Board President Paul David that means “pivoting to work on a brand that will both honor the legacy of Robert W. Monk as well as be more outward facing.” Two weeks ago the Board announced that they were changing the name from Monk Botanical Gardens as a way of establishing the area as a Wausau attraction, but the wide majority of public opinion regarding the move has been negative- saying it tarnishes the Monk legacy. Officials didn’t say if or when a new name could come down.

Forward Madison FC to get nationally televised soccer match this summer (MADISON)

Wisconsin soccer will be getting national attention this summer. Forward Madison FC, known as the Flamingos, will have its first nationally televised match on June 15th. That match against South Georgia Tormenta FC will be airing on E S P N 2. Forward Madison C O O Conor Coloia says it’s an important step in growing the team, and a chance to share what match day is like in Madison. Madison is part of the United Soccer League.