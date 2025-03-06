Wisconsin AM News Summary

MU poll finds divides on Trump and tariffs (MILWAUKEE)

The latest Marquette Law Poll finds support for tariffs falls along partisan lines. Poll Director Charles Franklin said 61% of Republican respondents think tariffs will help the economy. Independents are quite skeptical with 50% believing tariffs will hurt. And 92% of Democrats believe they’ll hurt. Overall, 51% of survey respondents said new tariffs imposed by President Trump on China, Canada and Mexico will hurt the U.S. economy, 32% believe they will help. The poll conducted February 19-26 also found 48% of registered Wisconsin voters approve of Trump’s job performance while 51% disapprove. But 92% of Republican respondents approved of Trump compared to just 2% of Democrats.

MU poll finds statewide candidates largely unknown (MILWAUKEE)

Wisconsin voters go to the polls April 1st to select a new state Supreme Court Justice and state Superintendent of Public Instruction. Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin said on Wednesday that not many are paying attention. The poll found 39% of respondents say they’ve heard or read a lot about the Supreme Court race, 42% say some, and 19 admit they’ve heard nothing at all. On the superintendent’s race it’s half that – only 18% have heard a lot, 47 a little and 35 nothing. The Supreme Court candidates are Waukesha County Court Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford. In the Superintendent’s race, incumbent Democrat Jill Underly is opposed by challenger Brittany Kinser, an education consultant backed by conservatives. The new Marquette Poll was released Wednesday.

Lawmakers debate how to handle resource officers in MPS schools (MADISON)

Wisconsin lawmakers debate how to keep school resource officers in Milwaukee Public Schools. Greenfield Republican Representative Bob Donovan’s bill would impose financial penalties on the district and the city if that doesn’t happen. Under the bill, MPS must cover 75% of the costs of complying with the officer requirement, and the city would cover the remaining 25%. The bill would also make the state withhold 10% of shared revenue funds from the city of Milwaukee or 20% of per pupil funding to MPS if compliance isn’t met. Wednesday’s debate in Midson came a day after the city and MPS agreed to split the near $1.6 million price tag for SROs, and have them in place by March 15.

Get kids ready for Daylight Savings this weekend (UNDATED)

Now’s the time to get your kids ready for the time change to Daylight Savings this weekend. University of Wisconsin assistant professor of pediatrics Dr. Casy Freymiller says one thing to try is something called bedtime fading, where parents adjust kid’s bedtime in 15 minutes increments the next few days. Freymiller says kids and teens are especially prone to the health impacts of getting less sleep, and CDC data shows only 23% of high schoolers got at least eight hours of sleep in 2023. Freymiller says parents should start prepping kids now so the time change isn’t so sudden come Sunday morning.

Teen held in mother’s death (CALEDONIA)

A Racine County teenager is under arrest in connection with the death of his mother. A 15-year-old boy arrested Tuesday night remains in custody as police in the Village of Caledonia investigate the woman’s death. Officers were dispatched to a residence to what police say was an initial report that a juvenile male had possibly killed his mother. Responding officers were met by the 15-year-old who was exiting the front door. The teenager surrendered without incident. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, identified as the boy’s mother, was stabbed and also sustained blunt-force trauma.

Waupun inmate death is seventh since 2023 (WAUPUN)

Another inmate death at a troubled Wisconsin prison. According to the Department of Corrections offender website, 23-year-old Damien Evans died Tuesday at Waupun Correctional Institution. Evans is the seventh inmate to die at Wisconsin’s oldest state prison since June of 2023. The website did not provide any details about his death. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says his office investigating and has no information to share currently. The Waupun prison has been the subject of a federal investigation into an alleged smuggling ring involving employees. And Waupun inmates have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging mistreatment and lack of access to healthcare.

Evers likely to veto any tax cut that passes prior to budget (MADISON)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Republican state lawmakers are at odds over tax cuts and the state budget. Republican leaders want to use a portion of the state’s projected $4.3 billion surplus on a tax cut – before tackling the next state budget. Evers has concerns. During a WisPolitics luncheon in Madison this week, the Democratic Governor said that doesn’t make sense in light of the current uncertainty in Washington, D.C. Evers said he’d be likely such a tax cut if it reaches his desk prior to a completed two-year state budget.