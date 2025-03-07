Wisconsin AM News Summary

Lawmakers and witnesses at Assembly hearing debate pronouns bill (MADISON)

At the State Capitol, lawmakers debate a bill that would require school districts to implement policies stating that parents determine the names and pronouns of students used by school staff. Oconomowoc Republican Representative Barbara Dittrich authors the legislation. Opponents of the bill say it is discriminatory, and if passed, could lead to higher rates of self harm and suicide among trans youth. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said he’s veto any legislation he feels harms Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ youth.

UW’s ‘Weather Guys’ concerned about layoffs at NOAA and NWS (MADISON)

Trump administration layoffs at the National Weather Service have experts concerned. “The Weather Guys,” UW Madison meteorology professors Jonathan Martin and Steve Ackerman, say any pullback of the severe weather forecasts provided by NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could put lives at risk. Ackerman says many employees being described as “probationary” are in fact experienced professionals at the agencies. Martin says the services provided by the Weather Service and NOAA cannot be easily or quickly replicated. There are NWS offices in La Crosse, Green Bay and Milwaukee Sullivan, and offices in the Twin Cities and Duluth serving western Wisconsin. The numbers to be let go at the Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration remain unclear.

Law firm files class action lawsuit over uncounted absentee ballots (MADISON)

Non-profit law firm Law Forward alleges 193 Madison residents were deprived of their right to vote in the 2024 general election. In late December of 2024 the Madison Clerk’s Office reported 193 ballots were not processed correctly following the election. City officials have said the uncounted ballots did not affect results in any races, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted in January to investigate whether the clerk’s office failed to comply with state law or abused its discretion. Law Forward argues there was still time for the votes to be counted and included in the state’s final canvass, but no action was taken.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department has its new chief (MADISON)

Brad Plisch was chosen from among four finalists by a 13-member committee. He’ll officially begin his role on March 16th after serving as interim chief. He’s been with the department since 2005 in roles including field trainer, K-9 handler, and community liaison. Plisch says he will continue to promote the safety and well-being of all who live, work, and learn at UW – Madison. The UWPD chief is responsible for leading all department functions and collaborating with campus stakeholders.

DNR looking for volunteers for rare plant program (UNDATED)

The community-based science program allows enthusiasts to conduct surveys for rare plants all over Wisconsin. The program is Wisconsin’s largest source of rare plant data. Information collected by volunteers is used to assess plant population trends during state and national conservation efforts. Volunteers will be taught how to accurately estimate populations, assess habitat conditions, and use GPS to locate rare plant populations. Since 2013, volunteers have checked on the health and size of rare native plant populations in nearly every county in the state. More information is available on the DNR’s website.