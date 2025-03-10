Wisconsin AM News Summary

USDA releases dairy grants paused by DOGE (WASHINGTON DC)

Dairy farmers and processors in Wisconsin and across the US will receive promised reimbursements under the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative grant program. The funding held up by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has been released after intervention by groups including the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, which called on members of Congress to release the funds they’d voted to approve. According to a release from the office of 3rd District Congressman Derrick Van Orden the funding was released by the USDA Friday afternoon. The pause to the program, which helps businesses use targeted grants to grow and develop new products, had caused uncertainty to 420 grant applicants.

WEC will depose city clerk uncounted ballots investigation (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will depose Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl as part of an ongoing investigation into 193 uncounted ballots from the November election. Friday’s unanimous vote followed sharp criticism from WEC Chair Ann Jacobs. Jacobs referred to the time lag between the first bag of ballots being opened in late November and successive missteps before the issue came to light publicly a month later, calling it “absolutely shocking.” A spokesperson for the city said the clerk’s office is cooperating with the investigation. Also last week, liberal law firm Law Forward initiated a class-action lawsuit against the city and Dane County on behalf of four Madison voters whose ballots were among those uncounted.

Roth says federal funding for indirect costs fuels critical research

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman says indirect costs targeted by Trump Administration funding cuts have a real connection to research. During a press conference last week on how campus leaders are responding to cuts, Rothman likened the funding to gasoline in a car, without which the car can’t move. He said indirect costs include things laboratory space, and providing regulatory compliance that’s important to issues around patient safety. He said there is no indication that cutting indirect costs will result in more money going to directly fund lifesaving research. Rothman and UW Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said campuses are preparing for expected funding cuts.

Dane County resolution calls for ‘common sense’ gun reforms (MADISON)

A resolution adopted by the Dane County Board asks state lawmakers to act to prevent gun violence – or allow the board to do so. State Senator Kelda Roys of Madison spoke at a press conference prior to last Thursday’s County board vote. The Democrat charged that Republicans in the Legislature have refused to take action on overwhelmingly popular bills, but have also blocked local elected officials from acting. Wisconsin municipalities are prohibited from enacting local gun control ordinances. The resolution asks lawmakers to approve criminal background checks for third party gun purchases, require locked gun storage, and red flag laws. Republican majorities in the Legislature have previously opposed such effort.

Prison time for man who assaulted DNR warden (CRANDON)

Prison time for a Racine County man who assaulted a DNR warden in northern Wisconsin. A Forest County judge sentenced 43-year-old Mark Szczerba (zerba) to 4.5 years initial confinement followed by 4.5 years extended supervision. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Szczerba pleaded guilty to battery and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer. The July 2022 incident began when Szczerba’s daughter was pulled over by the warden for speeding on a UTV. A DOJ release characterizes the subsequent attack by the resident of Kansasville in rural Racine County as brutal, and that the warden feared for their life. The unidentified warden fired their weapon and struck Szczerba. The Forest County DA cleared the warden of any criminal charges.

Less than 60 days to get your REAL ID (UNDATED)

The deadline to get a new REAL ID is officially less than sixty days away. AAA Spokesperson Brynna Knapp says the REAL ID will look almost exactly like your standard ID card, except that it’s marked with a star in the upper corner of the card. Starting May 7th, you’ll need a REAL ID in order to fly domestically, or to enter certain federal buildings. You can apply for a REAL ID in person at a Department of Motor Vehicle location, or pre-apply online. More information can be found on the DMV’s website.

Finalists announced for 78th Alice in Dairyland (UNDATED)

Over the course of the next two months, the finalists will participate in a rigorous interview process that will allow them to showcase the skills required to be the next Alice. The three-day finals include agribusiness tours, media interviews, and candidate presentations prior to crowning the 78th Alice in Dairyland May 17th in Prairie du Chien. The finalists come from Waupun, Watertown, Coloma, Monticello, Lyndon Station, and Poynette.