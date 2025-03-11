Wisconsin AM News Summary

‘Irresponsible spending’ – JFC co-chairs react to Evers’ $4.3 billion capitol budget plan (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers has unveiled a capital budget he calls a critical step to address aging infrastructure. With a $4.3 billion price tag, the Democratic governor’s proposal includes nearly $1.6 billion for projects on Universities of Wisconsin campuses and more than $493 million for costs of his previously announced plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s Corrections system. Evers on Tuesday warned that putting off the projects could drive up the final costs amid President Donald Trump’s push for tariffs, but the Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, Senator Howard Marklein and Representative Mark Born quickly called the plan another example of Evers’ “irresponsible spending.”

Historic shipwreck found in Lake Superior (MARINETTE)

Research teams have found the resting place of an infamous 1890s shipwreck in Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Historical Society over the weekend announced the discovery of the wreck of the Western Reserve, a coal hauling freighter and one of the first all steel ships to sail on the Great Lakes. The ship tragically foundered and sank near Whitefish Bay, killing 27 people including the owner’s family who were on board for a cruise through the lakes. Only one person survived. Researchers say a light recovered during the sinking, currently on display at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio matches one spotted by survey teams.

Rep Weid wants to end federal funding for EV charging stations (WASHINGTON DC)

A Republican Wisconsin congressman wants to end federal subsidies for EV charging stations. De Pere Republican Tony Weid’s bill targets efforts to expand coverage of the E V charging system in rural areas across the country. Earlier this month, the Trump Administration suspended the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program as well as state EV charging plans. Weid, the former owner of a chain of gas stations, said he sees a future in electric vehicles but doesn’t believe taxpayer money should subsidize them. The Wisconsin DOT said the state received more than $78 million from the federal program, $63 million of which is now at risk.

Van Orden urges Musk to spare vets, farmers from federal cuts (UNDATED)

3rd Congressional District Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden says he spoke with the billionaire last week and that Musk assured him the Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE, will be more refined in its recommendations, to ensure veterans and farmers are not harmed by federal budget cuts. Van Orden says he’ll raise farm and veterans issues when he meets with DOGE staff and that federal benefits to vets and farmers won’t be interrupted. The federal Department of Veteran Affairs employs almost 500,000 people with more than 25% of them being veterans, and the Associated Press reported last week that there are plans to cut over 80,000 jobs at the department.

American Family Children’s Hospital expanding (MADISON)

The expansion includes 24 new intensive care beds on the hospital’s vacant sixth floor, fourteen for medical surgical pediatric care and ten for cardiac intensive care. Hospital President Nikki Stafford says that’s essential to enable the hospital to meet the needs of children with the most critical and complex medical needs. In 2023, UW – Health Kids had to turn away more than 100 children from the hospital because there weren’t enough beds. The expansion will bring the total bed count at American Family Children’s to 131. The projected $33 million cost will be paid for through donations. Construction is set to begin in 2026 and is expected to take seventeen months.