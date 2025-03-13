Wisconsin AM News Summary

Supreme Court candidates debate at Marquette (MILWAUKEE)

The candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court debated for the first and only time on Wednesday. WISN political reporters Matt Smith and Gerron Jordan moderated a briskly paced hour-long debate at Marquette Law School between Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel. The candidates debated issues including the state’s 1849 law which prohibits most abortions. Schimel said the law remains valid but may not reflect the current will of Wisconsin voters. He said it’s not up to the court to decide that. Crawford previously worked as an attorney for Planned Parenthood and said she was proud of the work she did fighting for the rights of women and their doctors to make critical decisions about healthcare. The candidates also debated record breaking outside spending in the race, and whether they’d recuse on cases that may come before the court in the future. Early voting begins next Tuesday and voters go to the polls April 1st in an election that will determine the ideological makeup of the court, which has a current 4-3 liberal majority.

WisPolitics tracks record spending in Supreme Court race (UNDATED)

Record-breaking spending for ads in the state Supreme Court race. According to numbers tallied by WisPolitics, nearly $59 million has been spent for advertising in the race between Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford. That tops the roughly $56 million spent during the 2023 Supreme Court campaign. Much of the spending comes from outside groups, including Elon Musk’s America PAC for Schimel and Democratic megadonor George Soros for Crawford. WisPolitics tracked more than $33.3 million in support of Schimel and $25.5 million on behalf of Crawford. Spending will continue to climb with three weeks to go until the election.

Alders override mayor’s veto of resolution supporting Medicaid (WAUSAU)

As expected, the Wausau City Council voted to override Mayor Doug Diny’s veto of a resolution supporting Medicaid funding. Council President Lisa Rasmussen said that decisions that come from the state and federal level absolutely affect our operations and municipal budgets directly. The vote was 9-0 with one alder abstaining and another excused from Tuesday’s meeting. Diny said he’s not opposed to Medicaid but doesn’t think this is the type of issue the council should be worrying about. The resolution returns to Diny for consideration. If he doesn’t sign, it can be forwarded to lawmakers in Madison and Washington without his signature.

Lawmakers propose bill to end Daylight Savings in WI (MADISON)

The bill is from Fox Valley Republicans Representative Nate Gustafson and Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara. The Wisconsin State Journal reports it aligns with previous comments from President Donald Trump, who has described Daylight Savings as “inconvenient and very costly.” The lawmakers say eliminating Daylight Savings would promote public health, safety, and economic stability. Federal law generally prohibits states from ending Daylight Savings, but because all of Wisconsin falls under one time zone, it could be eliminated here if applied statewide. A similar bill was proposed and quickly withdrawn in 2017 following criticism on social media.

UW Health, Blue Cross extend agreement (UNDATED)

The extension on negotiations for the two organizations to reach a new long-term contract runs until July 1st. The current agreement was set to expire in April, but the extension allows Blue Cross Blue Shield health plan members to continue receiving coverage at UW – Health and affiliated care locations until July 1st. UW – Health had called an offer earlier this month from Blue Cross “unfair.” Blue Cross members with questions about coverage can ask through the Sydney Health app or by calling the number on their ID card.

Corrections confirms two inmate deaths at Taycheedah (FOND DU LAC COUNTY)

Two recent inmate deaths at Wisconsin’s women’s prison. The Journal Sentinel reports 36-year-old Shawnee Reed died February 23, and 33-year-old Brittany Doescher died March 6. According to a Department of Corrections spokeswoman both were incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution and died at an area hospital. Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Watch initially reported the deaths, and that family members said hospital staff linked the women’s cause of death to pneumonia. Fond du Lac County’s medical examiner said the cause and manner of both deaths remain under investigation. DOC declined to comment citing medical privacy laws.