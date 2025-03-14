Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly passes bill requiring MPS School Resource Officers (MADISON)

Action at the Capitol on school resource officers in Milwaukee. The state Assembly on Thursday passed legislation requiring Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee have SROS in place. Milwaukee Democrat, Representative Darrin Madison, said forcing SROS back into Milwaukee Public Schools is “treating schools like they are prisons.” The bill’s author, Greenfield Representative Bob Donovan, cited a Journal Sentinel analysis that MPS averaged more 3,000 calls for police over an 11-year period. Donovan said the bill is an “insurance policy” should the city and MPS back out of their current agreement to have SROS in place. Failure to do so will trigger a $1,000 daily fine imposed by a Milwaukee County judge.

WI Attorney General Kaul joins multistate lawsuit to stop cuts at US Department of Education (MADISON)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multistate lawsuit to prevent the US Education Department from being shut down. Democrat Kaul, along with 20 other attorneys general, are asking a federal judge to prevent President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk from shuttering the agency. Trump announced Tuesday that he would be firing 50 percent of the Department, accusing its workers of not coming to the job. AG Kaul says the lives and education of students should be preserved over tax breaks for billionaires. The AGs argue that Trump’s order overrides Congress’ control on the Education department’s budget.

Lawmakers debate bill that would ban gender-affirming care for those under 18 (MADISON)

At the State Capitol, lawmakers debate a Republican authored bill to prohibit gender affirming care for those under 18. Mosinee Republican Senator Cory Tomczyk co-authors the legislation and says he considers it child abuse when parents allow their children to begin hormone therapy, take puberty blockers and begin to transition. Opponents of the bill say it would take away life-saving care for trans youth. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has vowed to veto any legislation he says would harm the state’s LGBTQ+ youth.

DHS offers measles warning ahead of spring break travel season (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning of measles risks ahead of spring break travel. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jasmine Zapata says getting kids vaccinated can help avoid an outbreak. Zapata says two doses of the MMR vaccine are considered 97% effective against measles. Only 85% of Wisconsin kindergarteners received two doses during the 2023-24 school year, the third lowest rate in the country.

DNR urges you to check fire conditions before burning (UNDATED)

According to the DNR nearly 170 wildfires have burned over 450 acres already this year, which is four times higher than usual this time of year. Dry weather and gusty winds are expected over the next couple of days and the DNR says that leads to the potential for increased wildfire activity. Areas become more vulnerable after the snow-cover melts and prior to vegetation greening up. The DNR says sparks from recreational equipment, campfires, and hot ashes from fireplaces are also contributing to fires. More information can be found on the DNR’s website.