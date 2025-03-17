Wisconsin AM News Summary

Documents reveal questionable spending by UW Madison DEI chancellor (MADISON)

New revelations regarding DEI initiatives at UW Madison. The university removed Levar Charleston, the chancellor overseeing diversity equity and inclusion initiatives, after he demonstrated “a significant lapse in leadership and fiscal responsibility.” That included giving substantial bonuses to staff without consulting others. Records released to WisPolitics also show Charleston spending three times more than any other division per employee in travel and event expenses. Charleston opted for temporary leave following his removal from the DEI position in January.

SRO’s expected in Milwaukee Public Schools Monday (MILWAUKEE)

Expectations are that Milwaukee Public Schools students will see School Resource Officers when they return to class Monday. Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke to Fox 6 Milwaukee over the weekend that it was not his request, but it’s state law. SROS were required to be in MPS schools last ago, under deal the Republican controlled Wisconsin Legislature reached the city. A Milwaukee County judge recently set a deadline for the city to have 25 officers in place or $1,000 daily fines. Officers completed a 40-hour training program last week.

Duffy memo calls for green transportation review (WASHINGTON DC)

Sean Duffy wants a review green transportation infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary and former Republican congressman from Wisconsin has already frozen funding for a program that pays for installation of new electric vehicle charging stations around the state – and more may be on the way. The same memo that paused the EV charging grant program also includes a stop action on all Biden-era discretionary grants to build bike lanes and other “green infrastructure” so the agency can review projects for possible removal. The memo cited executive orders issued by the Trump administration that take aim at the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility goals and efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the nation’s transportation system.

Texas dust storms reach Wisconsin (UNDATED)

If you thought the sky looked a funny color on Saturday, you can thank Texas. The National Weather Service says the storm system that brought rain and high winds to the state on Friday also brought a batch of dust kicked up from high winds in Texas. The effect is much like the hazy air we’ve been seeing the past few years from Canadian wildfires. The dust did raise air quality alerts but was gone by Sunday. In addition, high winds caused storm damage to several structures and homes in southern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning.

USDA cuts local food programs, affecting farmers and food pantries (UNDATED)

Wisconsin food pantries and farmers want the U S D A to restore programs to help buy local produce. The agency announced last week it was ending the Local Food Purchase Assistance and the Local Food For Schools programs. That’s part of cuts initiated by billionaire Elon Musk and President Trump. Over 280 farms and 250 food pantries in Wisconsin took part in the L F P A program in 2023 and 2024, with 4 point 2 million dollars in food distributed to food pantries. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction got 3 point 4 million dollars for the school food program. U S D A officials say the programs were meant only as pandemic support and no longer serve the agency.

March is Self-Harm Awareness Month (UNDATED)

March is Self-Harm Awareness Month, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants parents to know what to look for. Director of the Office of Children’s Mental Health Linda Hall says signs include increased secrecy, reduced time with peers and friends, and keeping arms and legs covered when it’s inconvenient to do so. Hall says data shows self-harm rises among adolescents after spring break and heading into the end of the school year. It’s also important to make sure prescription medications are locked up.

DPI unveils site to track federal funding impacts (UNDATED)

The page provides real-time updates, critical information, and resources related to federal funding for public schools and libraries across Wisconsin. Available tools also include real-time updates on current funding cuts at the federal level and an interactive map that to view data specific to your school district. Resources also include personalized flyers that highlight the effects of federal funding for each district. More info is available on DPI’s website.