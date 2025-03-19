Wisconsin AM News Summary

St. Croix Chairman says tribes ready to defend sovereignty and rights amid DC uncertainty (MADISON)

St. Croix Chippewa Tribal Chair Thomas Fowler did not mention the Trump administration by name during the annual State of the Tribes address on Tuesday. But the tribal leader briefly alluded to what’s happening in Washington. In his remarks to a joint session of the Legislature, Fowler said it’s no secret that there is some uneasiness surrounding the recent changes at the federal government level, and what this may mean for tribes and our people. Fowler said tribes

have navigated through administrations that have worked hard to uphold treaties and responsibilities and sought to strengthen relationships with tribes, and others that have done poorly. He said Wisconsin tribes stand ready to defend their rights and sovereignty.

Assembly approves bill requiring sheriffs to seek citizenship status of those under arrest for felony (MADISON)

The Wisconsin State Assembly approves a bill requiring local sheriffs to seek proof of citizenship from those in their custody who have been arrested for a felony. Republican Speaker Robin Vos says it shouldn’t be controversial to ask sheriffs to verify someone is in the country legally and cooperate with ICE. Assembly Minority leader Greta Neubauer called the legislation a “political stunt”. Under the bill, sheriffs who fail to comply would put their county at risk of losing up to 15% of their state aid. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said he’d veto the bill.

Dems concerned Republicans may not pass state budget (MADISON)

The prospect of not passing a state budget on time – or at all – concerns Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature. State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said on Tuesday that not passing a budget is unacceptable and reckless. She said Republicans control the Senate and the Assembly would be completely responsible for the delay. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu explained Republican’s thinking. He said they’re waiting on some cases before the state Supreme Court to get more clarity on the veto power of the governor. The Republican controlled Joint Finance Committee has scheduled budget listening sessions next month in Kaukauna, West Allis, Hayward and Wausau.

DATCP urging famers to check runoff risk before spreading manure (UNDATED)

The Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds Wisconsin farmers to check runoff risk before spreading manure. Farmers can check the runoff risk advisory forecast before spreading manure on fields. The tool includes a map that accounts for soil saturation, temperature, and precipitation. The National Weather Service updates the forecast four times a day. DATCP nutrient management outreach specialist Andrea Topper says this time of year, a snow melt or large rainfall can easily move manure off a field. Farmers are encouraged to contact their crop consultant for alternatives to high-risk manure spreading.

UWM names finalists for chancellor (MILWAUKEE)

Finalists are named to become UW – Milwaukee’s next chancellor. A special regent committee selected four finalists from a list of candidates identified by a 16-person search committee. They’re current UW – Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson, University at Albany in New York provost Carol Kim, UW – Milwaukee’s Director of Masters Programs Allan Klotsche, and Georgia State University provost Nicolle Parsons-Pollard. Whoever is chosen will be the 10th chancellor of the UW System’s second largest campus. Former chancellor Mark Mone announced he was stepping down last summer.

Henry Repeating Arms consolidating operations to Wisconsin (RICE LAKE)

A firearms maker is expanding in northwest Wisconsin. Rice Lake-based Henry Repeating Arms is consolidating all of its manufacturing operations from New Jersey to Wisconsin, the company announced this week. Andy Wickstrom, company president, said more than 100 jobs have been created with the local expansion. Wickstrom said the move will be completed in the next two months, and they will employ more than 650 people in Rice Lake and Ladysmith. The company produces 400 thousand firearms annually, including shotguns, revolvers and their signature Henry Big Boy lever-action rifles.