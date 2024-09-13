Wisconsin AM News Summary

WEC requests funding for office on election transparency (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will ask the Legislature to fund a new office focused on election transparency. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said election offices around the country are facing increased demands regarding transparency. Commissioners voted 5-1 on Wednesday to request just under $2 million in the upcoming state budget. If approved for funding by the Legislature, the new office within WEC would focus on election integrity such as audits and voter accessibility.

DNR submits EIS on Enbridge Line 5 project (BAD RIVER)

A decision may be nearer regarding a contested pipeline project in northern Wisconsin. One week ago the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released its final Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Enbridge Line 5 Segment Relocation Project. The existing pipeline between Superior and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is 71 years old and a portion runs through reservation lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The proposed relocation would reroute the line. A coalition of business, agriculture and labor groups support the project, while the tribe and environmental groups want Line 5 shut down. Enbridge will need to secure permits from the DNR and Army Corps of Engineers before work can commence on the project.

Crowley proposal addresses Milwaukee County budget deficit (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee County tackles its budget challenges. The county’s finance committee voted Thursday to recommend County Executive David Crowley’s proposal to close a projected $19 million 2024 budget deficit with no extra cost to taxpayers and little impact on services. Crowley and the county’s Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance worked with departments to address the shortfall, which arose despite last year’s legislative approval to more than double the county’s sales tax rate and increase state shared revenue. The full County Board will vote on the budget proposal later this month.

DHS encouraging vaccines ahead of respiratory illness season (UNDATED)

Department of Health Services Epidemiologist Tom Haupt says the Centers for Disease Control forecasts a milder season than last year, but that could vary depending on how many people get vaccinated. Immunization Program Manager Stephanie Schauer says DHS hopes to improve on last year’s numbers, when about 35% of Wisconsinites got the influenza vaccine and 19% got the COVID vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov for more information on how and where you can get vaccinated.

Police search for MKE man accused of killing woman, unborn child (KENOSHA)

Police are searching for a Milwaukee man for the death of a Kenosha woman and her unborn child. 25-year-old Lawrence Franklin Jr. was charged Thursday with two first degree homicide charges for allegedly shooting Amiah Prather in the head last week. Prather was 8 months pregnant at the time. Franklin was already facing a pair of domestic abuse charges for allegedly attacking Prather in the past. Police say he bought a gun the same day he shot Prather. Franklin is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact Kenosha police.

Sun Prairie contractor faces OSHA fines, again (MADISON)

A Sun Prairie construction company is facing workplace safety fines once again. The Operation Health and Safety Administration says workers for GL Construction were performing framing work on houses in Verona without any safety gear. The company was cited for multiple violations, and faces over 144 thousand dollars in fines. Labor Department officials say GL hasn’t paid fines for a 2022 incident where a worker died on a job site. The company has 15 days to contest the latest citation.