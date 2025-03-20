Wisconsin AM News Summary

JFC holding public hearings (UNDATED)

The Joint Finance Committee announces public hearings for the next state budget. Lawmakers on the budget panel will travel around the state to gather input on how the state should spend its money. Public hearings are April 2nd at Kaukauna High School, April 4th at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center in West Allis, April 28th at Hayward High School, and April 29th at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. People wanting to speak will need to fill out a form on arrival. Wisconsin is projected to have a $4.3 billion surplus. Governor Tony Evers’ proposed biennial budget will be extensively reworked by JFC.

Assembly takes up several transgender issue bills Thursday (MADISON)

The State Assembly Thursday takes up several bills related to transgender issues. One of the measures authored by Oconomowoc Republican Representative Barbara Dittrich would require school districts policies stating that parents determine names and pronouns of students to be used by school staff. Other bills include one that would ban gender-affirming care for those under 18, and two that would ban trans athletes at the high school and college level in Wisconsin. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said he’d veto any bills that harm Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ youth.

Evers likely to veto DPI testing bill (MADISON)

Legislation that would change how the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction measures standardized test scores is headed to the desk of Tony Evers. State Senate author, Watertown Republican John Jagler, said Tuesday that he anticipates the Democratic governor will veto the bill. Evers initially said the new standards adopted by DPI last year should have been publicly vetted, but that he’d likely veto the bill because the Legislature was injecting itself in the DPI process.

Camp American Legion turns 100 this year (LAKE TOMAHAWK)

A special camp designed for veterans and their families to unwind and relax is turning 100 years old this year. Camp American Legion director Jim Klements tells W X P R in Rhinelander they’re planning a big celebration this June for the Lake Tomahawk getaway. That includes a special blessing from the Lac du Flambeau tribe. The celebration will be Saturday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. It is open to the public. Find out more online at W I Legion dot org.

Famous MKE Wedding venue closes without warning (MILWAUKEE)

A famous Milwaukee wedding location has shut down without notice, leaving couples in the lurch. Couples-to-be were stunned this week as For Lease signs went up at Plant Number 4 in the Third Ward. Black Swan Enterprises has been booking events for this spring, despite the fact that they were evicted from the space last year. Online court records show the company owned over 95-thousand dollars in rent to the building’s owner. It’s unclear what’s going to happen, and local wedding planners are now scrambling to find new venues for some weddings which are just weeks away.