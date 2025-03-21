Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly passes number of bills related to transgender issues (MADISON)

The Wisconsin State Assembly passes a number of Republican-authored bills related to transgender issues. Two bills, both authored by Oconomowoc Representative Barbara Dittrich, would ban trans athletes at the high school and college level in Wisconsin. Another bill authored by Dittrich would require school districts put in policies stating that parents determine names and pronouns of students to be used by school staff. A fourth bill, authored by Waukesha Representative Scott Allen and Assembly Speak Robin Vos, would ban gender affirming care for those under 18. All four bills now head to the state Senate. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Vos says the bills reflect the views of a majority of Wisconsinites and Democratic Governor Tony Evers should reconsider his pledge to veto any bills which target the LGBTQ community.

DMV now offering road knowledge test online (UNDATED)

The Department of Transportation is offering a new online knowledge test. The test is available for students ages 15 to 17 and allows them to take the Department of Motor Vehicle’s knowledge test from home with the supervision of a parent or guardian. The knowledge test is a two-part exam that covers rules for the road and important road signs. The online test will be available to students who have completed the classroom portion of their training once the driver training school has notified the DMV. Students will have two chances to pass online, with a score of 80% or better needed. Wisconsin joins eleven other states in offering the online option.

State Superintendent candidates participate in forum (UNDATED)

Candidates for state Superintendent participated in a forum this week. The event held virtually Wednesday evening featured incumbent Jill Underly and challenger Brittany Kinser – the only one-on-one matchup with the two. Kinser, a Milwaukee education consultant, said Wisconsin’s education system is failing kids, citing racial gaps and lack of reading proficiency. Underly said that’s misleading and noted high graduation rates and Wisconsin schools’ high national ranking. Kinser criticized the Department of Public Instruction, adding that she hopes to “restore the high standards” on student testing. Kinser and Republicans have criticized Underly and DPI for changing state educational assessment standards, claiming that misrepresents how students are doing. Underly says the standards were adjusted after discussions with experts to best fit Wisconsin needs. A bill reversing the changes is now before Governor Tony Evers. Early in person voting in the race is already underway. It’s been overshadowed by the contest for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dane County supervisor has to move due to rent prices (MADISON)

The Dane County board member who represents the downtown areas is resigning because her rent is too high. The Wisconsin State Journal reports District 1 supervisor Elizabeth Doyle is moving to the south side of Madison near Monona. That’s because her rent at her downtown apartment has gone up 24-hundred dollars over the past two years. Doyle joined the board in 2019. Her departure from the district will mean a special election for the seat later this year.

Wisconsin to lose 250 million dollars in federal earmarks (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is losing out on millions of dollars of already allocated federal aid because of the newly passed budget extension. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 250 million dollars in funding designated for construction projects has been removed from the table. That was part of the continuing resolution passed last week by Republicans and signed by President Trump. The Third Congressional District, represented by Republican Derrick Van Orden, is losing out on 25 million dollars earmarked for Western Wisconsin. Van Orden voted for the continuing resolution, but says he’s disappointed that the cuts were made in his district.