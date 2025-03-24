Wisconsin AM News Summary

Vos: Assembly Democrats’ Economic Bill of Rights ‘not really serious’ (MADISON)

Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly are again proposing an Economic Bill of Rights, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the resolution’s authors are ‘not really serious.’ It’s a resolution similar one the legislature’s minority party has proposed for the past several years, to codify rights related to employment and collective bargaining, public education and childcare and a clean, sustainable environment among others. During a press conference at the Capitol last Thursday. Representative Francesca Hong of Madison said she reached out to Republican lawmakers and was “was disappointed there was not interest.” Hong said Democratic legislators represent Republicans, Democrats, and constituents in between and “know that this is what all of them deserve.” But Vos said neither his office or those of other Republican leaders were contacted.

Upper Mississippi River open to barges (HASTINGS, MINN)

Good news for farmers and manufacturers as the first barges are moving through the Upper Mississippi River. The first barges through the locks in Hastings Minnesota carried a load of cement. US Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Patrick Moes says ice on the upper rivers and Lake Pepin in Minnesota cooperated this year. Moes says any time you can transport goods by water, it’s cheaper and more efficient.

Bill would allow backyard chickens statewide (MADISON)

Proposed legislation in the Wisconsin Legislature would allow backyard chickens across the state. Residents of some municipalities are already allowed to keep chickens, but many others prohibit it. Representative Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers is the Assembly author. He said cities like Madison and Green Bay have already pioneered the way, and other municipalities could follow their lead. Sortwell’s bill allows for up to four chickens or quail, but not ducks. He said it makes sense with avian influenza decimating commercial flocks, and noted the state already monitors for the disease in backyard flocks. Sortwell introduced similar legislation last session.

Janesville man who shot at fiance sentenced to prison (JANESVILLE)

A Janesville man convicted of attempted murder last October will be incarcerated for at least 17 years. 32-year-old Sergio Morales turned violent during an argument with his fiance in October 2023. When she fled in her car, Morales followed and shot out her tire before shooting at her. The victim called police, and Morales led them on a high-speed chase before he was apprehended. At sentencing on Friday in front of Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory, prosecutors argued for 57 years in the prison system with the first 29 served in custody. Assistant District Attorney Rich Sullivan said Morales endangered the entire community. McCrory’s sentence was for 30 years in the prison system and 17 in custody.

Otters escape WI zoo (SUAMICO)

A pair of river otters are on the loose after escaping from a Wisconsin zoo. A Facebook post by the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico says otters Louie and Ophelia managed to wiggle out of their enclosure through a hole in the fencing during last week’s snowstorms. Otters are territorial and prefer to stay close to what’s comfortable and familiar, so It’s likely the pair are still close by. Neither Louie or Ophelia poses any danger to the public and it’s unlikely they would approach people.

Experts stress importance of fluoride in drinking water (UNDATED)

As communities across Wisconsin debate whether to remove it, experts stress the importance of fluoride in drinking water. Wisconsin Dental Association President Dr. Tom Reid says science shows a 25% decrease in cavities when communities use fluoride in their drinking water. Reid says when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got nominated as Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, dental stocks rose because people expect dentists to have to do more work should communities continue to remove fluoride from their drinking water. 78% of Wisconsin communities have stopped adding fluoride to drinking water, with about 38% having done so since 2020.