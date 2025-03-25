Wisconsin AM News Summary

Historic spending in state Supreme Court race (UNDATED)

Unprecedented money continues to pour into the state Supreme Court race. The richest person on the planet, Elon Musk, donated two million dollars to the Republican Party of Wisconsin last week – the largest ever single donation to the state party. On WISN’s ‘UpFront,’ state Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said Republicans are trying to goose turnout for conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, “by advertising the fact that Schimmel is going to do whatever Donald Trump wants.” Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming said Democrats have plenty of millionaire support for liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, and that “suddenly they don’t like money in politics. “ The most expensive state supreme court race in U.S. history will be decided when voters go the polls next Monday.

UW Health expands use of AI transcription technology (MADISON)

UW Health plans to quadruple the number of care providers using an artificial intelligence tool. Madison based UW Health will equip an additional 300 providers with AI transcription technology in the first half of this year. The technology is an ambient listening tool that can record, transcribe and analyze the discussion between a provider and patient during an appointment and create a draft note that the provider reviews and uses as part of the patient’s visit documentation. UW’s chief medical information officer Dr. Joel Gordon, said ambient listening gives providers more time to focus on patients while reducing their administrative burden, creating a path for better work-life balance.

Several Great lakes tribal nations pull support of Enbridge Line 5 project (UNDATED)

Great Lakes tribes are withdrawing their cooperation in the construction of a pipeline in northern Wisconsin. The Journal Sentinel reports that construction plans for Enbridge Line 5 line are being fast tracked by the Trump Administration. The line had to be re-routed around the Bad River Tribe reservation in northern Wisconsin after the Canadian company lost its easement through the tribe’s land. Enbridge also plans to run the line under the Straits of Mackinac separating Lakes Huron and Michigan. Last week, six Great Lakes tribes withdrew from the project review process. The tribes in Canada and Michigan said the Army Corps of Engineers had informed them that the permit will likely be issued soon, and that the Corps was no longer acting in good faith. The tribes stated they no longer wished to lend credibility to a project that will endanger the lakes if a leak occurs.

Utility disconnection moratorium ends April 15th (UNDATED)

The annual winter moratorium on utility disconnections is almost over. The moratorium ends April15th, and the Wisconsin Public Service Commission urges electric and natural gas customers with outstanding bills to make payment arrangements or apply for financial assistance now. The annual moratorium prohibits utilities from disconnecting residential heating services due to nonpayment, but customers who are behind may be at risk of disconnection if arrangements aren’t made by that April 15th deadline. Contact your utility to set up a payment plan or see if you’re eligible for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

First peregrine falcon egg laid at We Energies facility (OAK CREEK)

The first peregrine falcon egg of the season has been laid at a We Energies nest box. Parents Essity and Joel are watching over the new egg at the Oak Creek Power Plant. You can check out live nest box cameras by visiting We Energies’ website or YouTube channel. More eggs are expected over the next few days, and the parents will take turns incubating them over the coming weeks. If all goes well, there could be chicks in a little over a month. We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service began installing the nest boxes on power plants in the early 90s, and so far 453 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities.

Vos says Republicans may delay budget until after Supreme Court rules on Evers’ veto (MADISON)

Republican leaders in the Legislature may delay work on a state budget until the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules on Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ extensive veto authority. During a press conference at the Capitol last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Evers “wants to be an emperor.” and act as if the legislature is “nothing more than a speed bump.” Republicans are working on a tax cut ahead of the budget. Representative Mark Born co-chairs the Joint Finance Committee said leadership has made it clear that it’s going to be a key part of starting the budget process. Born said they’ll be moving forward on that in the next few weeks and trying to find ways for the governor to work with them. Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in a post on X that Republicans want to delay the budget “because they’re hoping Elon Musk can buy Brad Schimel a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.” Liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford faces conservative Waukesha County Judge Schimel in a race a race that will decide the court’s ideological makeup – and the fate of Evers’ veto.