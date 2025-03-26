Wisconsin AM News Summary

Building Commission sends Evers’ budget to JFC without recommendation (MADISON)

The state Building Commission deadlocks on Governor Tony Evers’ capital budget. Republican lawmakers argued more discussion is needed, so the $4.3 billion plan now goes to the Republican led Joint Finance Committee with no recommendation. State Senate President Mary Felzkowski told Evers that a lot of worthy projects are being proposed, but she’s concerned about the level of new bonding. It’s the fourth straight time the commission has deadlocked, with a vote six years ago believed to be the first time members sent a capital budget to JFC without a recommendation. Evers’ proposal includes $493 million for Wisconsin’s prison system.

Baraboos schools ready to pick new superintendent (BARABOO)

The Baraboo school board is set to pick its new superintendent. The finalists are current interim superintendent Stephen Considine, Sun Prairie schools consultant Karen Kepler and Wauwatosa East high school principal Dr. Stephen Plank. The board will be making a final pick next month after a round of community sessions. Former superintendent Rainey Briggs resigned in February after being shoved by a parent last year during a graduation ceremony. Briggs was most recently a finalist for superintendent of schools in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Charlie Berens says someone’s been using his face in scams (MILWAUKEE)

A Wisconsin comedian says criminals are using his name and face in their scams. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports that Charlie Berens, known for his routines and online videos with a lighthearted take on Wisconsin life, has been trying to stop people using his identity to trick people out of money. In one case a woman was scammed for 500 dollars, supposedly to get back stage access to one of his shows. Berens says the character he plays online might ask you for a ride to Culvers or a brandy old fashioned, but not money. He also is worried about people using AI to fake his likeness in a scam, saying there’s more regulations to make a bratwurst than to use AI.

No sale on vacant UW-Oshkosh building (OSHKOSH)

The listing of an empty building on the UW-Oshkosh campus drew no interest from any parties in buying the site. The building which once housed the Campus Center for Equity and Diversity was listed for sale by the Universities of Wisconsin. The deadline for requests for proposals passed earlier this month with no response. The programs which had been in there are now dubbed the Center for Student Success and Belonging, and are located in Reeve Memorial Union. The building was originally constructed in 1968 by the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay as a catholic student center. The building was sold in 2004 to the UW Oshkosh Foundation. UWO purchased the building from the Foundation two years later. A campus spokesperson says they are continuing to explore options for the site.

WI Supreme Court election race hits record spending (UNDATED)

The sky’s the limit in spending on the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The race between Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford is already the most expensive state Supreme Court election in US history and could see $100 million spent by election day. Crawford’s campaign has outraised Schimel’s, taking in $24 million since early February, while Schimel has benefitted from $11 million spent by groups affiliated with Elon Musk.

Trump CDC cuts could hamper efforts to prevent HIV (MILWAUKEE)

Trump administration cuts could put more Wisconsinites at risk of acquiring HIV. Bill Keeton is Chief Advocacy Officer at Milwaukee-based Vivent Health. He said there have been discussions to eliminate the Division of HIV Prevention within the CDC. That could include eliminating $1.3 billion in funding. Keeten said Vivent receives about $1.9 million annually to provide services to people. He explained all of those programs and the people Vivent reaches across the state are at risk. Keeten said Vivent lacks the financial resources to make up for the potential loss in federal funding over the long term.