Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin voters need not worry about Trump’s latest executive order (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters needn’t be put off by President Trump’s latest executive order. Trump’s executive action requires providing proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Jay Heck with Common Cause in Wisconsin said Wednesday that the April 1st election in Wisconsin for the Supreme Court for the Department of Public Instruction, and many, many local races is a state election, not a federal election. Heck said it’s also unclear whether the order is constitutional and will withstand challenges in court. He said the intent appears to be to sow confusion ahead of Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court election, in which Trump has endorsed conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel. Trump is also demanding that all ballots be received by Election Day. Ballots received later than that are not counted in Wisconsin.

UWEC chancellor leaving for new job (EAU CLAIRE)

UW – Eau Claire’s chancellor is leaving for a new job. Jim Schmidt was announced Wednesday as new President of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Schmidt was among the Universities of Wisconsin system’s longest-tenured leaders, serving as chancellor at UW-Eau Claire since 2013. UW System President Jay Rothman named Michael Carney as interim Chancellor at Eau Claire effective July 1st. Rothman says Carney is a terrific scientist and leader who will keep the university moving forward. Carney graduated from UW – Eau Claire in 1983 and had been serving as interim provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs.

Two staffers injured breaking up dogfight at Southern Wisconsin Humane Society (JANESVILLE)

Two staff members at the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society shelter are recovering after breaking up a dog fight. A Facebook post by the Humane Society, located in Rock County, says two dogs in a daily playgroup got into a fight Monday. One of the dogs injured the staff members when they intervened. The Humane Society’s post says most pets come to the shelter without any background information, so they may not know how a dog will react to what they encounter there. The post says the injured staffers had training and hands-on experience but does not detail the extent of their injuries.

No charges in investigation of former Appleton private school principal (APPLETON)

Appleton Police release a report on their investigation into a former Xavier High School principal. WBAY-TV reports Appleton police started an investigation last year after someone reported former principal Mike Mauthe was inappropriately contacting a female student. The girl’s mother had tried to go to Xavier school district administrators to stop the contact, but found that Mauthe and her daughter were actively circumventing blocks. In all, over 200 messages were turned over to police but nothing of a sexual nature was found and police never filed any charges in the case. Mauthe was fired from Xavier last year.

Neenah Police officer arrested for child porn charges (KAUKAUNA)

A Neenah Police officer faces child porn charges. Neenah Police fired probationary officer Owen Halls on Wednesday after Kaukauna Police arrested him on two charges of possession of child pornography. Kaukauna officers allege they were alerted on Monday by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that someone at Hall’s address was accessing illegal content. Search warrants were executed early Wednesday morning, and Halls was taken into custody. No additional information has been released in the case.

JJ Watt to join CBS NFL broadcasts (UNDATED)

JJ Watt will be calling NFL games this season. The former Badger and future NFL Hall of Famer is set to join Ian Eagle on the C B S broadcast team. Watt has been working for C B S in the studio since 2022, but got his first chance to call a game last season. In a message on Twitter, Watt posted a picture of his sauna and cold water bath, joking that he’ll need them to get ready for the season.

Man found guilty of killing former girlfriend heading for retrial (NEILLSVILLE)

The man found guilty of killing his former girlfriend is heading for a retrial- three months after her body was found in rural Marathon County. Court records show Jesus Contreras Perez had his conviction for first-degree homicide overturned earlier this month- and the case against him as been re-opened. He was found guilty in 20-22, two years after Cassandra Ayon went missing- though her body wasn’t found until last December. It’s unclear if new charges will be filed against the 45-year-old, who is now being held in the Clark County jail on a one million dollar bond. No court action has been scheduled at this time.