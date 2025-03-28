Wisconsin AM News Summary

Musk says he awarded $1 million to Green Bay voter (UNDATED)

Elon Musk says he’s given $1 million to a Green Bay voter ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court election. In a Wednesday evening post to his “X” social media platform, the billionaire supporter of conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel announced “Scott A” from Green Bay had won a million dollars by signing a “Petition In Opposition To Activist Judges.” Musk’s America PAC offers $100 to anyone who signs but doesn’t mention any million-dollar giveaway, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that America PAC spending reports make no mention of the payment. Musk held a million-dollar sweepstakes in Wisconsin and other swing states ahead of the presidential election. America PAC lawyers revealed in court that the so-called winners were actually paid spokespeople for the PAC.

Aging railcars pulled from Amtrak service (UNDATED)

There was a brief service interruption this week on Amtrak’s popular Borealis route. The Wisconsin Passenger Rail Association’s Susan Foote-Martin said a routine inspection on Wednesday found corrosion on aging ‘Horizon’ railcars. The decision came quickly from Amtrak and those cars were pulled out of service and are being replaced by Superliner double decker rolling stock. Wednesday’s Borealis service was cancelled in both directions between Chicago and St. Paul, along with three of six Hiawatha round trips between Chicago and Milwaukee. Amtrak provided bus service instead. Hiawatha and Borealis service was expected to be back to normal by Friday. Borealis service as proven popular. with more than 178,000 passengers in the first ten months of operation.

Evers administration launches tools for fired federal workers (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers announces new efforts to hire fired federal workers. The Evers administration has a new portal to assist federal workers, or other displaced professionals find in-demand, difficult-to-fill roles across Wisconsin and state government agencies. They can research career opportunities based on skill set and the local job market, and access critical resources. The Evers administration also announced eight new virtual job fairs throughout the month of April to help displaced federal workers find employment, each focusing on a specific expertise. More information can be found by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development website.

DNR looking for new wardens (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for its next batch of wardens. The DNR expects to hire about 10 full-time conservation wardens for the upcoming 2026 class. Conservation wardens enforce laws protecting fish and wildlife, the environment, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. Wardens also teach the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation. The DNR is looking for applicants from various backgrounds, and it says no prior involvement in hunting and fishing activities or law enforcement experience is required. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Badger State Spelling Bee taking place this weekend (MADISON)

Contestants come from all over Wisconsin are in Madison this weekend for the Badger State Spelling Bee. Coordinator Jane McMahon says there are 54 contestants this year, ranging from grades four through eighth. The winner and second place finisher in the bee will earn a trip to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. at the end of May. McMahon says competitions started at the school level, before moving to regionals, and now the statewide spelling bee. The Spelling Bee starts at 1pm Saturday on the campus of Madison Area Technical College.

Schabusiness found competent to stand trail for alleged assault on guard (FOND DU LAC)

A woman convicted of killing and dismembering a man will stand trial for assaulting a prison guard. Taylor Schabusiness has been found competent to stand trial for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer at Taycheedah Correctional last year. Fond du Lac county prosecutors say Schabusiness was taken to the prison’s clinic to treat an injury when she allegedly lunged at a nurse and struck the guard hard enough to bruise ribs. Schabusiness is already serving a life sentence in the 2022 death and sexual assault of Shad Thryion.