Wisconsin AM News Summary

Musk holds rally for Schimel ahead of Tuesday election (GREEN BAY)

Elon Musk held a town hall in Green Bay Sunday night, asking Wisconsinites to vote for conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Musk says the race could be something that affects the destiny of humanity. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson also spoke at the rally, urging Wisconsinites to get out and vote for Schimel. The state Supreme Court rejected Attorney General Josh Kaul’s request to block Musk and his America PAC from giving $1 million awards to two voters before the rally. Schimel and liberal Dane County judge Susan Crawford are running in Tuesday’s election.

Voters will weigh in on Voter ID Constitutional amendment (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters are being asked to enshrine voter ID in the state Constitution. It’s already the law – voters must present a valid ID. Republicans in the legislature placed the amendment on the ballot over concerns that the state Supreme Court could one day overturn that law. During their only debate, candidates for the Supreme Court were asked how they’ll vote. Dane County Judge Susan Crawford said she doesn’t think it’s appropriate for a judge to weigh in and try to influence voters on something lake that. Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel said he’ll vote yes because voter integrity laws are very important. Voting “yes” means you support amending Wisconsin’s constitution to require voters show a valid photo ID to participate in elections. Voting “no” means you oppose such an amendment. Tuesday is Election Day.

HHS elimination of ACL could impact Wisconsin’s aging and disabled population (UNDATED)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ decision to eliminate the Administration For Community Living could have wide ranging impacts on Wisconsin’s aging population and people with disabilities. Board for People with Developmental Disabilities director Beth Swedeen says the ACL provides critical programs that allows aging and disabled people to stay in their communities, and cutting it could lead to people having to move to different facilities. Swedeen says the HHS decision is a step backward to supporting the work Wisconsin organizations do to help older adults and people with disabilities.

DNR looking for volunteers for frog and toad survey (UNDATED)

Volunteers are needed for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ annual Frog and Toad survey. Survey coordinator Andrew Badje says there’s three different types of surveys available. Badje says volunteers have helped DNR conservation biologists better define the distribution, status and population trends of all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin. The DNR will teach volunteers the information they need to know in order to help identify frogs and toads for the survey. Badje says volunteers are also contributing substantial knowledge into the unique calling patterns and distribution of mink frogs throughout the Northwoods. More info is available on the DNR’s website.

BBB says more criminals are faking being a celebrity to scam people (UNDATED)

Be wary of anyone claiming to be a celebrity contacting you directly. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says criminals like to target fans with these tricks, in order to lower their suspicions. Then they may spend several days or even weeks before asking for money. Schiller says they’ve seen an increase in these types of scams, most recently with Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens. If someone contacts you out of the blue and starts asking for money, even if they seem trustworthy, be wary.

Major winter storm knocks out power across NE Wisconsin (GREEN BAY)

Tens of thousands are without power as a late winter storm pushed through Northern Wisconsin over the weekend. That storm brought high winds and ice to northern and northwest Wisconsin on Sunday. As of Sunday night, Wisconsin Public Service reported that nearly 54-thousand customers were without power. We Energies had another 12-thousand customers without power. Temperatures will warm up again Monday and Tuesday, but it’s unclear how long power restoration will take.