Wisconsin AM News Summary

Supreme Court race tops Wisconsin’s Election Day ballot (UNDATED)

Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. Polls open at 7:00 AM, and people in line prior to 8:00 PM will be able to cast a ballot. Same day registration is available at polling places. You’ll need to present a valid photo ID to register and vote. You can find a list of acceptable forms of identification, as well as the location of your polling place, at myvote.wi.gov. In addition to numerous local elections, voters statewide will cast ballots for Wisconsin Supreme Court, state Superintendent of Public Instruction, and a referendum question on whether to add the state’s Voter ID law to the Wisconsin Constitution.

Family care advocates concerned over Medicare cuts (UNDATED)

Advocates fear how cuts to federal Medicaid spending will hit Wisconsin’s unpaid family caregivers. Congress is considering at least $880 billion in Medicaid cuts as part of a bill to extend existing tax cuts. Janet Zander with Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network says impacts of Wisconsin’s aging population are already being felt, with many people leaving the workforce to care for relatives. Zander says Medicaid-funded programs like Family Care, IRIS, and CLTS help people remain in their homes – and are the reason why many family members can continue working. The extent of the cuts is unclear, but Zander says people should be contacting their Congress members

Brennan Center tracks Supreme Court spending (UNDATED)

Tracking the most expensive judicial campaign in US history. Douglas Keith is Senior Counsel in the Brennan Center’s Judiciary Program at New York University School of Law. He’s been tracking been tracking spending in state supreme court races for the last 9 years. He calls what’s happening in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race unlike anything that any state across the country has seen in their judicial elections. Spending is now at over $90 million, breaking the record set here in Wisconsin just last year. The Elon Musk affiliated America PAC accounts for $12.2 million in support of Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel. The second-highest spending outside group, A Better Wisconsin Together, has spent $9.8 million in support of Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

Report details hospital job vacancies (UNDATED)

About 9% of Wisconsin hospital jobs are vacant. That’s according to a newly released report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Job vacancies are down from nearly 10% a year ago, but Wisconsin’s workforce shortage remains a challenge as Baby Boomers retire and increase the demand for health care. The report recommends expanded health care career pathway programs, more flexible reimbursement models and technology support for telehealth monitoring and home care. Similar steps were recommended last year by a task force appointed by Governor Tony Evers. Of 18 job categories assessed, certified registered nurse anesthetists have the highest vacancy rate, at 13.8% followed by surgical technicians, respiratory therapists, advance practice nurses and certified nursing assistants, all with vacancy rates of 11.2% or more. The vacancy rate for registered nurses, who make up about half of the hospital workforce, is 9.1%.

New fishing licenses required April 1 (UNDATED)

You’ll need a new license to fish in Wisconsin this season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that effective April 1st all residents and nonresidents over 16 must possess a valid 2025-2026 general fishing license to fish in Wisconsin’s inland waters. Along with the new licenses, the new fishing regulations are now available. Annual resident licenses cost $20 each, or purchase a spousal license for $31. All fishing licenses and stamps can be purchased online via Go Wild, at a registered sales location or at DNR Service Centers.

Merrimac Ferry open for the season (MERRIMAC)

The Merrimac Ferry is once again open for business. The popular attraction will get you from one side of the Wisconsin River to the other, from Okee in Columbia County to Merrimac in Sauk County. It runs 24 7, and each trip takes about 7 minutes. Check 5 1 1 W I dot Gov to check conditions and get time tables.

DMV Centers open extra hours Tuesday to help you get voting ID. (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin D M V is ready to help you get a legal voting ID today. D M V centers across Wisconsin are holding extended hours on Tuesday in order to be sure that voters have the correct photo I D to cast a ballot. If one can’t be printed in time, a provisional I D can be issued to cast a ballot the same day. Just be sure to bring along any documentation like a birth certificate, green card or any other personally identifying documents. You can get a list of papers to bring, and sign up for a time slot online at Wisconsin D O T dot Gov.

UWM names new chancellor (MILWAUKEE)

The Universities of Wisconsin have stayed in-house selecting the next leader for the Milwaukee campus. UW Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson has been unanimously approved to take over as UW M Chancellor this summer. Gibson came to the Stevens Point campus in 20-21 and has helped secure millions of dollars in donations for academic programs including a ten million dollar gift from Sentry Insurance to help create the Sentry School of Business and economics, and a partnership with Milwaukee Tools that helps outfit forestry students with the latest in protective equipment and tools. Gibson was one of four finalists for the job, Regents will announce an interim Chancellor and search procedures for the Stevens Point campus in the near future.

WI Dems introduce bills to protect state’s trans and non-binary residents (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers unveiled a series of bills Monday aimed at protecting Wisconsin’s transgender and nonbinary residents. LGBTQ+ Caucus Chair Senator Mark Spreitzer says it is more important than ever to stand in solidarity and use the powers of the legislative and executive branches to protect members of Wisconsin’s transgender and non-binary community. A number of Republican authored bills focusing on trans issues have moved through the Assembly and now head to the Senate. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has vowed to veto any legislation he says would harm the state’s LGBTQ+ community.

Two WI middle schoolers head to DC for national spelling bee (MADISON)

Two Wisconsin middle schoolers will head to Washington, D.C to complete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Sixth grader Jacob Martonito and seventh grader Ethan Robert came in first and second place, respectively, at this weekend’s Badger State Spelling bee held at Madison College. Martonito is from Classical Charter School in Appleton and Robert is from Eisenhower Middle School in New Berlin. The two middle schoolers actually tied for third place last year. This year’s Badger State Spelling Bee featured 54 contestants grades four through eight from all over Wisconsin. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held in Washington, D.C at the end of May.

Bomb threat at capitol “not credible” (MADISON)

A bomb threat at the state capitol Monday was deemed “not credible” by Capitol Police. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, a visitor told a capitol police officer they had a bomb at about 12:50pm Monday. The officer then detained the person and took them outside of the building, and it was determined the incident was mental health crisis and not a credible bomb threat. A Capitol K-9 team arrived on scene and a sweep of the person, their backpack, and their nearby vehicle didn’t detect any explosives. The person was taken to the Dane County jail for questioning.