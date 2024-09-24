Wisconsin AM News Summary

UW – Madison’s latest enrollment numbers break records (MADISON)

The university enrolled 8,516 freshman for the fall, its second largest freshman class ever. UW – Madison also saw a record number of freshman applicants with 65,933; up 3.8% from last year. The University says a Supreme Court decision prohibiting schools from using race in the admissions process impacted the racial and ethnic makeup of the incoming freshman class to the tune of a 3.7% drop in underrepresented students of color. UW – Madison also saw a record for total enrollment of 52,126; up almost 3% from 50,633 last year.

WI State Law Library to be named after trailblazing lawyer (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Director of State Courts Office announced the library will be named in honor of Lavinia Goodell, Wisconsin’s first woman lawyer. On June 17, 1874, Goodell became the first woman to practice law in Wisconsin, overcoming significant barriers and advocating for legislative changes that opened doors for future women to follow in her footsteps. Justice Ann Walsh Bradley says naming the State Law Library in Goodell’s honor is an opportunity to recognize her legacy and inspire the next generation of women in Wisconsin.

A public health alert has been issued for brats produced by a western Wisconsin company (DURAND)

The Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection issued a public health alert for Wild Rice and Cheddar brats and Wild Rice and Cranberry brats produced by Maloney’s Baloney in Durand. DATCP says the alert is due to the product being misbranded and containing an undeclared allergen. The products contain wheat, a known food allergen, which wasn’t declared on the products’ label. The products were sold at Maloney’s Baloney retail store on or before September 17th. DATCP says no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the brats.

Former police officer convicted of bestiality (FOND DU LAC)

A former Washington County police officer already facing child sex charges has been convicted of bestiality. 35-year-old Steven Rosales of Kewauskum pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of bestiality. Evidence of those crimes were discovered while West Bend police were investigating the other case, where Rosales is accused of inappropriate conduct with a student while serving as a school resource officer. Rosales will be back in court in November.

Convicted murder gets another life sentence for 2022 Green Bay killing (GREEN BAY)

A man who is already serving a life sentence in Alabama had another life sentence added on his record in Wisconsin. 25-year-old Caleb Anderson pleaded guilty last month to the 2022 murder of Patrick Ernst. The murder was part of a three state crime spree, including a sexual assault in Michigan and another murder in Alabama. Anderson found Ernst on a popular online dating app, and set up a date, only to kill Ernst when he arrived. The Alabama murder was carried out in a similar manner.

Trump to make another stop in Wisconsin this weekend (PRAIRIE DU CHIEN)

Former president Donald Trump will be back in Wisconsin this weekend. Trump is planning a stop in Prairie du Chien on Saturday. A press release from the campaign says he’ll be speaking about immigration. The visit comes after a person alleged to be part of a South American gang was accused of assaulting a teenage girl in Prairie du Chien. The visit continues a blitz that both the Trump and Harris campaigns are making of battleground states like Wisconsin.