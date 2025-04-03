Wisconsin AM News Summary

Kaul says Crawford win is rejection of Musk and Trump (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s attorney general says the outcome in the state Supreme Court race sends a message. Democratic AG Josh Kaul commented on Wednesday after Dane County Judge Susan Crawford’s win. Kaul called that a resounding mandate in support of the approach that the majority on the Court has taken to enforcing and applying Wisconsin laws. Crawford defeated Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel by 10 percentage points despite Schimel’s endorsement from President Trump and backing from Elon Musk, which Kaul said was a rebuke of Musk’s DOGE agency and actions from the Trump administration, including “sabotage of federal government agencies.” Kaul’s efforts to prevent Musk from paying voters to sign a petition were rejected in court. He says DOJ cannot pursue charges against Musk for election violations – but local district attorneys could.

UWO names chancellor finalists (OSHKOSH)

Four finalists have been named for chancellor at UW – Oshkosh. A Special Regent Committee selected the finalists. They include Northern Illinois College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Robert Brinkmann, University of Minnesota-Duluth School of Business and Economics Dean Amy Hietapelto, Western Connecticut State University Interim President Manohar Singh, and Bowling Green Senior Advisor Joe Whitehead. Current chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced last fall he’d be stepping down in June after serving since 2014.

Another Metro bus driver attacked while on duty (MADISON)

For the second time in a little over a month, a driver is attacked while behind the wheel of Madison Metro bus. It happened Sunday on Madison’s east side and police officers detained a male who matched a suspect description. The suspect was taken to a local hospital after requesting a medical evaluation and faces charges of battery and disorderly conduct. Police did not provide details on the condition of the Metro driver or whether any passengers were on the bus. Madison Metro staff are examining policies and procedures to see if more can be done to improve driver safety. In an incident in late February, a woman allegedly shoved a Metro driver, causing the bus to crash into a building.

Lawmakers debate bill requiring state workers return to office full-time (MADISON)

Republican lawmakers want Wisconsin state employees to return to the office full-time. Pleasant Prairie Representative Amanda Nedweski authors the legislation and says taxpayers deserve to know if employees of the state are doing their job well and with the maximum output. Verona Democratic Representative Mike Bare says working from home was born out of a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been a success. The Assembly Committee on State Affairs heard testimony on the bill Wednesday. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has already indicated he’d likely veto the legislation.

JFC co-chairs see room for compromise on Corrections budget (KAUKAUNA)

Leaders of the Legislature’s budget committee say they’re willing to compromise on efforts to close Wisconsin’s aging Green Bay prison. In Kaukauna on Wednesday, Joint Finance Committee co-chairs commented prior to taking public testimony on the state budget. Representative Mark Born said there are some good things in the Corrections proposal from Governor Tony Evers, including closing Green Bay Correctional. Senator Howard Marklein said there’s always room for compromise between the two chambers of the Legislature or with the governor’s office. But But Marklein said lawmakers need a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Evers’ “400 year” veto before moving ahead on any budget provisions. One area where Republicans are unlikely to compromise is Evers’ proposal to increase early release for some inmates. Wisconsin currently incarcerates over 23,000 people in a system designed to hold fewer than 18,000.