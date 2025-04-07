Wisconsin AM News Summary

Hundreds of ‘Hands Off’ rallies for those fed up with Musk and Trump (MADISON)

Saturday was “Hands Off” day in Wisconsin and across the nation, For those angry at President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Thousands converged on the Capitol Square in Madison, with a message – hands off Medicaid, democracy, clean air, free speech, libraries, public education, immigrant workers, veterans and many other targets off Trump and Musk’s DOGE agency. A large crowd also rallied in Milwaukee, and there were “Hands Off!” protests across the state, including Green Bay, La Crosse, Wausau and Superior. Organizers said more than 1,300 rallies of varying sizes took place around the country on Saturday.

Wisconsin joins three more multi-state lawsuits (UNDATED)

Wisconsin joins three more lawsuits against the Trump administration. Filed late last week, they’re the latest suits in conjunction with other states arguing executive orders signed by the president violate the constitution or federal law. Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kail joined AG’s from 19 other states in a suit against Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the federal Election Assistance Commission over a Trump order that, among other things, seeks to require proof of citizenship for all voter registration. Wisconsin is one of 17 states in a suit arguing suspension of millions of dollars in grants from the National Institutes of Health have harmed public research institutions and interrupted scientific research and training. And a suit by Kaul and 20 other attorney’s general goes after Trump for cutting funding to services including public libraries and museums.

Youth turkey hunt is April 12-13 (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources encourages kids to participate in the annual youth turkey hunt. This year’s hunt takes place April 12th – 13th and gives kids under 16 the opportunity to gain valuable experience before the regular season begins. To participate, youth hunters need a spring turkey license, wild turkey stamp, and valid harvest authorization, all available through the DNR website or at a licensed sales agent. The bag limit for the youth hunt is one male or bearded turkey. You can check the DNR website for more information.

Schabusiness attacks another attorney during court appearance (FOND DU LAC)

A Wisconsin prison inmate attacks her attorney during a court appearance. Taylor Schabusiness, already serving a life prison sentence for a grisly murder, was in Fond Du Lac County court last week, charged with assaulting a guard at Taycheedah Correctional Institute. She attacked her attorney before being restrained by court officers. This wasn’t the first such attack by Schabusiness, who also attacked an attorney assigned to her for murdering and dismembering Shad Thyrion in 2022. That attorney withdrew from the case, and Schabusiness was convicted in July 2023 and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Tips for dealing with kids’ spring allergies (UNDATED)

Spring is allergy season, and UW Health Kids offers tips to help them cope. Dr. Megan Yanny says it’s easy to confuse allergies with a cold, but symptoms to look for include a runny nose, congestion, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, a bit of a tickle in their throat. Yanny says it’s best avoid cold and flu medication to treat allergies, and instead you should use antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays or allergy eye drops. It’s also best to take preventative measure like regularly washing towels and bedding, keep windows closed, and checking weather reports for pollen count updates.

Make sure you’re ready for a puppy before getting one, says BBB (UNDATED)

Be wary of what you’re getting when you buy a new puppy. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says you should do your due diligence in checking out the breeder. Make sure your new friend has been checked by a vet and has its vaccinations. Some breeds of dogs have inherent health issues, so be sure you can be ready for that. As always, adoption from your local humane society is your best bet because all of those animals have been checked and ensured they’re ready to go to a forever home.

Arkansas man pleads not guilty to charges related to kidnapping of Beaver Dam girl (SARPY COUNTY, Neb.)

The Arkansas man accused of kidnapping a Beaver Dam teenager is fighting extradition back to Wisconsin. 40 year old Gary Day pleaded not guilty in Sarpy County, Nebraska to charges of giving a false name to police and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Day is accused in Dodge County of kidnapping the 17-year-old girl for several months. Day is also facing separate child exploitation cases in Vermont and Indiana. Day was arrested and the girl was rescued last week from a truck stop in Nebraska after a concerned citizen called police after spotting Day and the victim.

Recall issued for some Johnsonville bratwurst packages (UNDATED)

There’s a recall on some Johnsonville bratwurst. The recall is for 19-ounce 5 count packages of Johnsonville Brats with Cheddar. The packages will read B 9 F O D on the front label. The U S D A Food Safety Service says those bratwurst might have hard plastic objects inside of them. No injuries have been reported in the recall. Packages were shipped to several states including Wisconsin and Minnesota. If you have those brats in your fridge or freezer, toss them out.