Wisconsin AM News Summary

Step into Wisconsin history this summer (UNDATED)

You can step into Wisconsin history this summer. Wisconsin Historical Society Statewide Services Coordinator Mallory Hanson says the History Maker’s tour brings history directly to local communities. The Wisconsin Historical Society’s History Makers tour launched in fall 2023. It’s a collaborative program that brings opportunities to engage with history into communities across the state, and we’re doing this leading up to the opening of the new Wisconsin History Center, which will be in downtown Madison that opens in 2027. Find a complete list at wisconsinhistory.org.

Recall requested in close city council election (MADISON)

A candidate for the Madison City Council requests a recount. Results showed a margin of just 9 votes between challenger Nina Amato and incumbent John Guequierre (you-GARE) in April 1 voting for District 19 on Madison’s west side. According to unofficial results, Amato finished with 3,471 votes, Guequierre with 3,480 votes. Acting City Clerk Michael Haas announced the recount will start on Thursday. No fee will be charged to either candidate.

Date is set for Celebration of Life for Bob Uecker (MILWAUKEE)

A veteran broadcaster will help honor the life of Bob Uecker this summer. Emmy Award winning Bob Costas will be hosting the Celebration of Life for Uecker August 24th at American Family Field. Costas and Uecker were long time friends, and the event will feature special videos honoring Uecker and the Brewers broadcast booth and special guests. Fans that attend the game will get a special lapel pin, and the bases and balls at the event will feature special logos for the celebration.

Be safe on the water this spring, says DNR (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to be careful on the water this spring. State Boating Administrator Darren Kuhn says spring storms can roll over a lake or river in a matter of minutes, making waters choppy and rough. And with cold overnight temperatures, falling into the water could cause hypothermia in just minutes. Kuhn reminds everyone to wear their personal flotation devices and keep an eye on the forecast before heading on the water. Also be sure to let people know what lake you are going to and when you’ll be back.

Bird flu detected in eastern Wisconsin poultry flock (SHEBOYGAN COUNTY)

The avian flu has been confirmed in a Sheboygan County poultry flock. The affected premises has been quarantined to restrict movement of poultry and poultry products, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. The Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection urges livestock owners to implement preventive measures like washing hands, disinfecting equipment, and restricting access to animals to protect their flocks and herds. The Department of Health Services and Sheboygan County Public Health are monitoring exposed farm workers for symptoms. DATCP says the risk to the general population in Wisconsin remains low.

SCOWIS conservative justice Bradley seeking reelection (MADISON)

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Rebecca Bradley will seek reelection in 2026. Bradley tells WisPolitics she is concerned about what an “extremely radical” state Supreme Court is going to do over the next three years. Dane County judge Susan Crawford’s win over Brad Schimel in the April 1st election preserved a 4-3 progressive majority on the Court. Bradley says she’ll spend the next several weeks figuring out a path to achieving a court that is not led and dominated by what she calls the “radical left”. Crawford’s win locked in a liberal majority through at least 2028, and conservatives will need to hold Bradley’s seat next year and Annette Ziegler’s seat in 2027 if they want a chance to eventually retake the majority.