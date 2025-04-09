Wisconsin AM News Summary

Lawmakers propose aviation biofuels production tax credit (MADISON)

Proposed legislation could kickstart production of aviation biofuels in Wisconsin. Three Republican lawmakers want to give producers a tax credit of a dollar fifty per gallon to make aviation biofuels in Wisconsin. Jason Mugnaini at Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation says other states are offering tax credits to biofuels users, and the bill could break new ground for Wisconsin biofuels producers, which don’t currently produce fuels for aviation. The bill from state Senators Pat Testin and Romaine Quinn and Representative David Steffen would require aviation biofuels to be produced from American sourced ag and forestry byproducts.

Wisconsin River still too dangerous to dangerous to search for missing boater (WISCONSIN DELLS)

The search continues for a missing boater on the Wisconsin River. Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicolas Brinker says water flows from the nearby Kilbourn Dam are still too high for divers to safely enter the river to search for 20-year-old Francisco Di Fillipo. He went into the water last Thursday along with 70-year-old Luis Di Flillipo, whose body was recovered on Friday. Both men were from Chicago. A third man on their boat made it to shore. Brinker says search crews are using drones and watching the shorelines.

House Dems to target Van Orden, Steil in 2026 (UNDATED)

The Democratic Congressional Committee Campaign will target a pair of Wisconsin Congressional seats in 2026. Looking to capitalize on last week’s election victory by State Supreme Court Justice-elect Susan Crawford, the D C C C will focus on congressional races against Republicans Bryan Steil and Derrick Van Orden. Washington Representative Suzan DelBene says those are among 35 seats Democrats hope to pick up to regain control of the House. Van Orden and Steil won their 2024 elections by 3 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Suspects drive off with entire ATM from Northwoods bank (THREE LAKES)

Deputies are investigating the theft of an entire ATM from a northern Wisconsin bank. The Oneida and Vilas County Sheriffs Departments are trying to find out who drove off with an ATM from the Three Lakes branch of Laona State Bank. Deputies say the suspects lashed a chain around the machine, attached it to a vehicle, and pulled it from its base. No suspects have been located yet.

Former WI governor Walker has few concerns with Trump’s tariffs (MADISON)

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker says he has few concerns with President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Walker says Trump negotiates by taking the strongest, hardest position one way, and he’s convinced the tariffs announced by the White House last week won’t be a permanent policy. Walker spoke Monday night at Grainger Hall on the UW Madison campus. The event was hosted by Young America’s Foundation, of which Walker serves as president. Afterwards he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he has no plans to run for governor next year, but doesn’t rule out a run after that.

UW develops AI tool to streamline opioid use care (MADISON)

A new artificial intelligence tool developed by UW – Madison could streamline care for people battling opioid use. The AI tool was able to identify hospitalized adults at risk for opioid use disorder and recommend them to addiction specialists. The tool can scan clinical notes, medical history and other health records in seconds for patterns associated with opioid use. A study funded by the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse used data from more than 51,000 hospitalized adults, 727 of whom completed addiction medicine consultations.