Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin utilities request rate hikes (MADISON)

Three Wisconsin utilities request electric rate hikes. The state Public Service Commission approved rate hikes in 2023 for MG&E, Xcel and Alliant Energy. All three have filed with the PSC for increases ranging from just under 5 percent to nearly 12 percent over the next two years. Tom Content with the Citizens Utility Board representing residential and small business ratepayers hopes regulators keep the needs of customers in mind, in light of the recently approved increases and ongoing turmoil in Washington that is impacting a variety of consumer costs. The utilities cite the need to upgrade infrastructure and build additional generating capacity. All three are also asking the PSC to allow for slightly increased profits.

Suspect in unsolved 1993 murder dies (MENASHA)

The suspect in a decades-old unsolved murder case in the Fox Cities dies. According to an obituary notice, 84-year-old Gary Banes died March 25 from Alzheimer’s disease. Banes became the prime suspect in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jeanne Banes, in December 1993. In March of 1994, Jeanne Banes’ car was recovered from the Fox River in Menasha. Her body was found in the backseat. While no physical evidence linked Gary Banes to Jeanne’s death, he was charged and tried in 1995 for First Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. The case ended in a hung jury. The judge then declared a mistrial. Investigators tell the Appleton Post-Crescent the case remains active and Banes is still considered the prime suspect.

Assembly bill requiring state employees return to office advances (MADISON)

At the Capitol, legislation requiring state employees to return to the office advances. The Assembly bill cleared a committee on a partisan vote this week. It would require state employees who worked in the office before the start of the COVID pandemic return to in person work full-time starting July 1st. It would exempt telehealth services and duties performed off site before March 1st, 2020. Republican authors of the legislation say taxpayers deserve to know if state employees are doing their job well with maximum output. Opponents contend the work-from-home model has been a success and there’s no need to force workers back into the office. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said he’d veto the legislation.

Former warden at troubled prison will plead to misconduct in office (WAUPUN)

The former warden of Waupun Correctional Institution will plead to misconduct in office. The Wisconsin State Journal cites court documents that reveal Randall Hepp has agreed to plead to a misconduct in office charge. Jeramie Chalker, a former correctional officer at Waupun had charges dismissed last week. Both were among nine prison employees originally charged in connection to the deaths of two Waupun inmates, 24-year-old Cameron Williams and 62-year-old Donald Maier. Governor Tony Evers most recent budget proposal includes more than $500 million to overhaul the Wisconsin prison system, including converting Waupun Correctional to a medium security facility focusing on job training for those incarcerated there.

Republican lawmakers introduce bill to combat sextortion (WAUSAU)

A group of Central Wisconsin state lawmakers introduce legislation to combat sextortion, which is scammers targeting and coercing victims into sending explicit images. Wausau area Representative Pat Snyder says the bill is in memory of 15-year-old high school student Brayden Bohn, who committed suicide after falling victim to sextortion. The bill would also provide the victim or victim’s family with a payment from the Department of Justice’s crime victim compensation fund if the victim is injured or dies as a result of the crime. Fellow Republicans Brent Jacobson and Senator Cory Tomczyk have also signed on to the measure. Snyder says some Democrats have expressed support as well.