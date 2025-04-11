Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wikler won’t seek 4th term as WisDems chair (MADISON)

The chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin won’t seek another term. Ben Wikler’s current two-year term ends in June, and the 44-year-old Madison native said in a letter that he won’t seek a fourth. Wikler has had a successful tenure at the head of the state party, including raising more than $200 million since assuming the leadership role in 2019, and a string of victories in statewide elections, including Dane County Judge Susan Crawford’s recent state Supreme Court win. Wikler was edged out in the January election for Democratic National Committee chair by Minnesota’s Ken Martin. His successor will be elected during the state Democratic Party Convention June 14-15 in Wisconsin Dells.

Nearly 40 student visas terminated on Wisconsin University campuses (UNDATED)

More student visa terminations on Wisconsin university campuses. The Trump administration has recently terminated a total 26 UW-Madison and 11 UW-Milwaukee student visas and alumni visa employment extensions, amid heightened scrutiny of university campuses and immigrant and international communities around the nation. A Thursday statement from Marquette University said one international student in the Graduate School has had their visa terminated. A terminated visa status requires individuals to immediately leave the U.S. with no grace period. Universities report close to 300 international students across the country have had their visas revoked in recent days.

Wisconsin delegation votes along partisan lines as House approves budget bill (WASHINGTON)

Wisconsin’s delegation voted along partisan lines Thursday as the U.S. House passed a budget bill. It includes trillions of dollars in cuts to taxes and government spending. Wisconsin Republican Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement “With ‘one big, beautiful bill,’ we’re advancing President Trump’s America First agenda and putting our country back on a path to prosperity.” Wisconsin Democrat Gwen Moore tweeted that “Every single Republican in the Wisconsin Congressional delegation just voted on a budget resolution to cut billions in federal funds for BadgerCare, directly endangering their most vulnerable constituents, while adding trillions to the national debt.” The House bill has deeper spending cuts than the one passed by the Senate, and the two versions must be merged into one bill for Trump to sign into law. Representative Mark Pocan joined Moore and all other House Democrats who voted “no.” Wisconsin Republicans Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman and Tony Weid joined Fitzgerald in voting “yes.”DPI pushes back against Trump’s DEI purge (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is pushing back against the Trump administration’s DEI purge. The U.S. Department of Education has asked for certification of Wisconsin’s compliance with the administration’s order for educators nationwide to stop using race preferences and stereotypes in admissions and hiring, or face cuts to federal funding. In a letter in response, an attorney for the Department of Public Instruction said the request potentially violates procedures, is redundant and designed to intimidate school districts. DPI will not send the requested information while awaiting clarification on the intent and legality of the request.

Childcare providers could be at risk if investments aren’t made (UNDATED)

A new survey shows a quarter of childcare programs statewide could close if a critical support program isn’t funded. The survey from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families shows 25% of childcare providers are somewhat, very, or extremely likely to close if the state Legislature doesn’t make investments in the Child Care Counts Program. A release from Governor Tony Evers’ office says if the program ends, costs for infant care are also expected to rise. Evers has included $480 million in his 2025-27 Executive Budget to go towards the Child Care Counts Program, which is set to expire at the end of June.

Lawmakers debate what flags can fly over Wisconsin Capitol (MADISON)

State lawmakers debate what flags should be allowed to fly over the Wisconsin Capitol. Fond Du Lac Republican Representative Jerry O’Connor authors a bill that would allow only flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin, and says the visual created by flags on government and school buildings is a problem and causes division. Milwaukee Democratic Representative Christine Sinicki says the bill actually causes more division. Flags including Pride, MAGA, and Juneteenth would be prohibited under the bill, which includes exceptions such as the POW/MIA flag.

Assembly Dems introduce Petition Payment Prohibition Act following Musk payments (MADISON)

The Petition Payment Prohibition Act follows billionaire Elon Musk’s offer of $100 payments to voters who signed petitions opposing what they described as “activist judges” in Wisconsin. The bill would outlaw offering cash payments or other incentives to sign petitions for or against specific ballot questions or candidates and casting vote based on those petitions. Two petition signers were drawn at random for grand prizes of $1-million each. Legislation co-sponsor Representative Lee Snodgrass, an Appleton Democrat, says the bill would clarify Wisconsin’s current rules. Snodgrass believes the bill has wide non-partisan support.