Wisconsin AM News Summary

Judiciary Committee members gather input on NIL (MADISON)

Members of the House Judiciary Committee are seeking clearer guidelines for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) for college athletes. Committee members were at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday to meet with athletes and athletic directors. Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald said constituents are in tune to the idea that there’s a lot of volatility right now in collegiate sports and are looking for somebody to possibly change that. Asked about the impact of NIL on non-revenue sports, committee chair Jim Jordon of Ohio said the U.S. Olympic Committee has concerns, because college programs are the training grounds for our Olympic athletes. In 2021, the NCAA approved NIL allowing athletes to make money from their names and likenesses. The lawmakers hope to address potential antitrust issues before they wind up in the courts.

Recount confirms results in close city council race (MADISON)

A recount in a close election for Madison City Council didn’t change the outcome. Friday’s daylong recount allowed challenger Nino Amato to pick up one additional vote, while also confirming incumbent John Guequierre’s win in the 19th district on Madson’s west side. The two had been separated by just nine votes following the April 1st election.

Tiffany bill to delist wolves advances (WASHINGTON DC)

Legislation to delist wolves from the Endangered Species Act clears a hurdle in the U.S. House. The bill, dubbed the “Pet and Livestock Protection Act” and sponsored by 7th District Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany cleared a vote in the House Natural Resources Committee last week and is now ready for a vote in the full House. The Interior Department delisted gray wolves in the lower 48 states in 2020, but a California judge vacated the rule in 2022. In a press release, Tiffany said there have been numerous wolf attacks on pets and livestock in his northern Wisconsin district. A similar bill from Tiffany passed the House last year but not in the Senate which had a Democratic majority.

Proposal would revise Medicaid eligibility requirements (MADISON)

Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin Medicaid recipients verify eligibility twice a year. The bill’s author, Republican Representative William Penterman of Columbus, claims that will help to “streamline the process” of allocating Medicaid services. During a public hearing last week, Penterman said the measure “makes sure that we’re truly helping the most vulnerable individuals and really restore the integrity of the program.” But Tamara Jackson, legislative policy representative for the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities, said state Medicaid staff rigorously monitors recipients’ eligibility, and that the state has “an almost zero error rate in terms of eligibility.” The current federal standard to review Medicaid eligibility is once a year. Penterman’s bill would cut eligibility for six months for those who don’t report a change, such as higher income, that would make them ineligible.

Sunday protest opposes cuts to VA (MADISON)

Following last weekend’s protest that drew thousands to the state Capitol in Madison to oppose Trump administration policies, a much smaller group Sunday focused on cuts to the Veterans Administration. Michael Siebers, who retired after 27 years as a physician at the VA Hospital in Madison, organized the protest. Siebers called downsizing at the agency which provides care services to the nation’s veterans “disgusting” and urged people to contact their elected representatives to oppose them. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins has announced plans to cut VA staff to about 400,000, which would be a 15% decrease. Siebers said those cuts will make it more difficult for veterans to access the care they’re entitled to.

Great Wisconsin “Bird-a-thon” gets underway Tuesday (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Natural Resource Foundation’s Great Wisconsin Bird-a-thon gets underway starting Tuesday. Donor Relations Coordinator Naomi Hadley says it’s the state’s largest fundraiser for bird conservation. Hadley says teams will log how many bird species they see and then they can collect donations and pledges from their community, either per bird species or in one lump sum. The foundation’s goals this year is to raise $125,000. More information can be found on the Natural Resources Foundation website at https://www.wisconservation.org/.

Prep continues for NFL Draft (GREEN BAY)

The main stage for the NFL Draft in Green Bay has officially been topped off. Planning Specialist Megan Robertson says contractors will soon begin working in other areas around Titletown. including the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, the Oneida Landing, and in Lot 6 of Lambeau Field parking lot. If you’re interested in attending the NFL Draft this year, you’ll need to download the NFL One Pass app and register. The NFL Draft takes place April 24th through the 26th in Green Bay.