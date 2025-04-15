Wisconsin AM News Summary

Concerns about Trump tariff’s impacts on Wisconsin businesses (UNDATED)

There are real concerns about how President Donald Trump’s tariffs will impact Wisconsin manufacturing. Republican congressman Scott Fitzgearld says tariffs will make it more difficult for Wisconsin manufacturers to get raw materials like steel and timber. Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Dale Kooyenga on WISN’s ‘UpFront’ program said “the hope is” that Trump “doesn’t believe that tariffs are actually a national strategy to prosperity.” Kooyenga said business leaders and mainstream economists don’t agree with that. Trump announced last week that broader tariffs against dozens of countries will stay at a ten percent baseline for 90 days to allow time for negotiations.

City clerk resigns amid investigation for uncounted ballots (MADISON

Madison’s city clerk resigns one month after being placed on paid leave. Maribeth Witzel-Behl was under investigation into why nearly 200 absentee ballots cast in the November election were never counted. A release from the city of Madison says Witzel-Behl was first appointed to the position in 2006 and oversaw more than 60 elections. The city clerk’s office announced in late December that absentee ballots from three wards were never counted, but that would not have changed the results of any race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted last month to depose Witzel-Behl, and a liberal law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against the city and Dane County on behalf of Madison voters.

WI currently experiencing increased wildfire risk (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is currently experiencing increased wildfire risk. The Department of Natural Resources reports 63 wildfires burned 135 acres this past weekend. The agency continues to suspend burn permits in 24 counties as fire danger remains “high” or “very high” in many areas. Along with burning permit restrictions, the DNR is staffing all available fire equipment across Wisconsin. An incident management team is on standby in case a large fire ignites, and the Wisconsin Army National Guard has two crews available to respond with Blackhawk helicopters with bucket capability. Visit the DNR’s website for more information on daily burning restrictions.

Underly asks for increased special education reimbursement rate (UNDATED)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly calls for an increase in special education reimbursement. Underly, reelected to a second four-year term earlier this month, also asking for expansion of mental health training available to Wisconsin schools as part of Governor Tony Evers’ 2025-27 biennial budget. The current special education reimbursement rate is around 30%, and Evers has proposed increasing that to 60%. Underly says an increase would allow schools to invest more in hiring specialized staff, creating more inclusive learning environments, and provide more professional development for staff. Underly is also requesting $760,000 over the biennium to increase and improve support for existing mental health training programs.