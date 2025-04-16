Wisconsin AM News Summary

Unemployment Insurance overhaul clears Assembly committee (MADISON)

A bill from Republican lawmakers makes significant changes to Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance law. UI would be referred to as “reemployment assistance.” Waukesha Representative Scott Allen says it gives job seekers “an extra push,” calling it a compassionate bill designed to help people when they are at perhaps their lowest.” Milwaukee Representative Ryan Clancy questions the need for changes, noting there’s no data to suggest that the current UI program has a problem that needs fixing. The bill mandates creation of a Division of Reemployment Assistance within the Department of Workforce Development and adds requirements for those seeking employment. It passed on a 4-2 committee vote Tuesday. The Assembly Committee on Public Benefit Reform also passed a bill to prohibit local governments from using tax money for guaranteed income programs.

Lawsuit challenge rezoning for proposed Buc-ees (OAK CREEK)

Putting the brakes on Buc-ees. A proposed Buc-ees travel center in Oak Creek is the subject of a lawsuit. A nonprofit known as Oak Creek Neighbors United alleges the city lacks legal authority to rezone a 29-acre property adjacent to Interstate 94 for a 73,370-square-foot convenience store and gas station with 120 pumps. The goal is to open the location in early 2027. The suit claims the property was rezoned and the city’s Comprehensive Plan amended to benefit the property owner, over the objection of “several hundred citizens and the alderman for the district.” The city has 45 days to respond.

Kaul seeks $30 million in state budget to fund crime victims services (WAUSAU)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking for $30 million in the next state budget to cover costs of for crime victim services. At a Wausau roundtable on Tuesday, the AG said federal funding has decreased dramatically. The Democratic AG said for a five-year period, $44 million roughly went to victim service providers. In the current federal fiscal year which started October 1st, that number has dropped to $13 million, a reduction of over $30 million or about 70%.” A fund established by the federal Victims of Crimes Act distributes money from fines and fees paid out by people convicted of federal charges. The state has used American Recovery Act and pandemic relief money to supplement that, but those funds are now tapped out.

UWO has its new chancellor (OSHKOSH)

The University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh has its new leader. Dr. Manohar Singh has been named chancellor at UW – Oshkosh, becoming the school’s 12th leader. Singh is currently the interim president of Western Connecticut State University and will take over the UW – Oshkosh role July 1st. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman says as a first-generation college graduate, Singh believes in the power of higher education and will continue to improve lives and is a collaborative leader. Singh replaces Andrew Leavitt, who plans to stay at UW – Oshkosh and teach chemistry.

Republican lawmakers want state to help cover public safety costs at NFL Draft (GREEN BAY)

Republican lawmakers want the state to pitch in some additional funding to cover the costs of public safety for next week’s NFL Draft in Green Bay. Howard Representative David Steffen is asking for $1.25 million from the state. That money would be split among Brown County, the city of Green Bay, and the village of Ashwaubenon. Steffen says the money would cover two-thirds of the expected costs to keep people safe during the event. The draft takes place April 24th through the 26th.

GoFundMe setup for kids of Taylor County homicide victims (GILMAN)

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the children of two Taylor County homicide victims. Becky and Joshua Mann were killed in their home near Gilman last Wednesday, leaving behind four children aged 16 to 25- who now face a future “without their guiding presence” according to family members who set up the fundraiser. Their initial goal was 30 thousand dollars, but as of Monday evening they had more than 63 thousand already in the bank. Investigators say they were killed by a 15-year-old boy, who fled from the scene and turned the gun on himself sometime later. No motive for the shootings has been given.