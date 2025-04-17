Wisconsin AM News Summary

Teen accused of killing Lily Peters denied change of venue (CHIPPEWA FALLS)

A change of venue request has been denied for the teen accused of killing Lily Peters three years ago. Court officials said if Carson Peters Berger’s defense team is worried about bias or prejudice in the Chippewa Falls jury pool, they can take care of it through the jury questionnaire process. Meaning the case will stay in Chippewa County. The 17-year-old is accused of beating, sexually assaulting, and killing Peters three years ago as he was escorting her home following a visit to her aunt’s house, something he told investigators that he had been planning for some time because he wanted to know what it would feel like to take a life. The case is scheduled for a hearing on June 9th.

Childcare workers rally at Capitol (MADISON)

A recent survey of early childhood education providers in Wisconsin shows many are are risk of closing. Dozens of childcare workers rallied on the Capitol steps over the noon hour on Wednesday, then called on lawmakers’ offices to urge continued state funding. A recent Department of Children and Family Services survey found one in four providers are likely to shut down if the Legislature fails to extend funding for the Child Care Counts Program, set to expire at the end of June. Governor Tony Evers has included $480 million to continue the program in his proposed state budget.

River conditions improve amid search for missing boater (WI DELLS)

Conditions improve on the Wisconsin River amid the search for missing a boater. Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicholas Brinker says searchers have shifted south on the river in their efforts to locate Frank Di Filippo. Brinker says conditions can change rapidly and doesn’t recommend going onto the river in its current condition in a canoe or kayak. A diver and the volunteer Bruce’s Legacy organization were on the river Tuesday, and more volunteers are expected to join the search in the coming days. Di Filippo’s boat capsized on April 3 near the Kilbourn Dam. His grandfather drowned and his cousin managed to reach shore.

Inmate injured at troubled prison (WAUPUN)

An injured inmate at a troubled Wisconsin prison. The Department of Corrections says a 44-year-old man housed at Waupun Correctional Institution jumped from a cell hall tier Tuesday morning. Prison staff immediately rendered aid, and the man was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital by ambulance before being transferred to another facility by helicopter. A DOC spokesperson says because the department is a healthcare provider, federal privacy rules prevent the release of any more info on the man’s condition.

Dem lawmakers reintroduce Green Amendment to Wisconsin Constitution (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers reintroduce a Green Amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution. Milwaukee Representative Darrin Madison says it would protect the state’s climate and environment for current and future generations. Beloit Senator Mark Spreitzer says protecting the lakes we fish in, the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the lands that support our communities and economy benefits all of Wisconsin. The amendment is unlikely to be taken up in the Republican controlled State Legislature. Constitutional amendments must pass two consecutive sessions before going before voters for approval.